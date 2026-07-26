A popular Sugar House deli is relocating, but it needs a waiver to keep its current menu

SALT LAKE CITY — Silverside Deli has been a not-so-secret hidden gem since opening in 2023, slinging sandwiches drawn up by fine dining chef Zach Wojdula.

However, its popularity also created some strains since opening at 2121 S. McClelland Street in the heart of Sugar House. It can be packed during peak times, making it difficult to find a seat.

That's partly why its owners are moving to a location that's approximately 50% bigger in space, less than a block east. A sign placed on the existing location jokes that it's "about to pull the shortest move ever."

Silverside Deli's owners, speaking on background, told KSL that they hope to have their new location at 2122 S. Highland Drive open sometime in August, among other expansion plans.

Despite the short move, providing their restaurant's full menu will require Salt Lake City approval because of a new state liquor law and the entanglement of previous ones that created an odd situation. They recently filed a waiver with the city that can help them keep their liquor license.

HB597, which went into effect in May, allows restaurants within 200 feet of parks, playgrounds or libraries to receive liquor licenses, as long as it receives a waiver from their municipality. Although Silverside Deli, which currently holds a liquor license to sell beer and other alcoholic drinks, is only moving a few hundred feet, its new location is directly across the street from Sprague Library.

Its business entrance is approximately 90 feet from the library in a straight line; thus, it needs a city waiver to retain its license.

But people shouldn't walk in a straight line, Nick Norris, Salt Lake City's planning director, argues. His team mapped out the nearest crosswalk and determined the exact legal walking distance between the two is nearly 400 feet.

"There's really no impact to the community location, which is the purpose — according to the state code — of the proximity restrictions," he told KSL, adding that the city's notoriously wide streets and blocks sort of make locations feel farther apart.

A map showing the legal walking distance between Silverside Deli's new location and Sprague Library in Salt Lake City's Sugar House neighborhood. (Photo: Salt Lake City Planning Division)

That's not the only interesting thing they found. Several businesses neighboring both buildings currently serve alcohol because their buildings were grandfathered into previous liquor laws passed at different times. These include Sugar House Station, Sugar House Pub and Buffalo Wild Wings, some of which are even closer than 90 feet.

Silverside's new building didn't have a liquor license before, so it didn't have this same protection.

Members of the Salt Lake City Council were briefed on the restaurant's request during a meeting on Tuesday, where they appeared to signal support.

"I think this is an easy waiver to approve," said Councilman Dan Dugan, pointing to the existing grandfathered businesses.

However, the City Council won't hold a public hearing on the request until Aug. 18 and likely won't vote on it until as early as Sept. 22 because of a 30-day comment period included in the new law. If approved, Silverside Deli could then go through the liquor license process through the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services.

Since alcohol sales are fairly low, Silverside's owners told KSL that reopening without booze probably won't break them. They'd still prefer to offer their customers the same menu, though.

While they wait for the city's decision, they say the new Sugar House location is just the beginning of growth for Silverside Deli. They're working to open a new downtown location, which is expected to open shortly after the new Sugar House one, and a food truck is also being manufactured.

It's not the only business waiting on a waiver, either. Salt Lake City held a hearing on Via Veneto Pizzarium's request for a waiver to receive a liquor license earlier this month. The business's owners were the only ones to speak at it.