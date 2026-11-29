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MADRID — Spain's conservative People's Party, or PP, is set to win the most seats in a tightly fought election but will need the support of the far-right Vox to form a viable government.

Partial results, based on nearly half the votes counted, showed the PP and Vox winning enough seats for a workable majority in the 350-seat lower house of the Spanish parliament, which could mean a far-right party sharing power in Spain for the first time since the end of dictator Francisco Franco's rule in 1975.

Vox has essentially become the kingmaker in Spanish politics, and is projected to add 16 or 17 seats to its presence in parliament — while the two major parties, PP and the Socialists, are likely to lose both votes and a few seats.

PP and Vox have formed governing coalitions in four Spanish regions.

The turnout in Sunday's election was the highest since Spain became a democracy nearly 50 years ago.

The results so far suggest Spain's Socialist Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, will leave office after eight years in power, a time in which he has become a vocal critic of the Trump administration's policies in the Middle East and of the power of U.S. social media companies.

And based on the results so far, PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo would become prime minister at the age of 65. Formerly a long-serving leader of the region of Galicia in northern Spain, he has presented himself as a competent technocrat who would tackle Spain's housing crisis and cut taxes.

But his freedom to maneuver would depend on how far Vox would support the PP, whether inside or outside government.

Sánchez called ⁠an ​early ​election in an apparent effort to seize the initiative following nationwide protests over a housing crisis sparked by the eviction of an 87-year-old woman in Madrid.

He said he needed a mandate after parliament rejected decrees to address the housing issue.

But despite presiding over one of Europe's most dynamic economies, Sánchez's Socialist Party has suffered several setbacks in regional elections this year, and corruption scandals involving close associates have also tarnished its reputation.

Some recent polls showed the Socialist Party, or PSOE, closing the gap with the PP, but at the expense of a disillusioned far left, whose support Sánchez would need to form a government.

Record turnout

More than 38 million people were eligible to vote in the election, and turnout was reported at more than 79%, the highest in Spain's recent democratic history, and nearly 13% higher than the last election in 2023.

"No one had contemplated (these levels of participation), but we thought that mobilization during the campaign would lead to high participation, but let's wait and see," said PSOE Spokeswoman Rebeca Torró soon after polls closed.

Many Spaniards saw the election as a watershed.

"These are existential elections," former prime minister and PP leader José María Aznar said last Thursday.

And José Bono, a Socialist who had been speaker of the lower house of parliament, said there had not been another election as consequential since 1976 and the restoration of democracy.

"The result could mark a turning point in Spain's history," Bono said.