SALT LAKE CITY — In the hot takes world that defines the current state of journalism, get a load of this: Morgan Scalley's rookie season as a head coach ranks as the best in the history of college football.

Don't bother checking the record books, which only football nerds would bother doing, the possibly hyperbolic statement isn't much removed from absolute truth. Consider Utah's 52-28 win over West Virginia on Friday at Rice-Eccles Stadium capped off an unbeaten regular season.

Second-ranked Utah is 12-0, matching the 2004 and 2008 teams that escaped unscathed. Big differences are Urban Meyer and Kyle Whittingham, respectively, were veteran coaches playing easier schedules in the Mountain West Conference. The Utes beat three nationally ranked teams — Houston, BYU and Arizona — this season and will play No. 11 Texas Tech in the Big 12 championship game next week.

Scalley is a newbie, admittedly still finding his way 20 years after starting out as an administrative assistant following a playing career that ended with a Fiesta Bowl victory on Meyer's unbeaten team. It's hard to imagine transitioning any smoother replacing Whittingham, the program's all-time winningest coach.

"I'm still learning," Scalley said during media availability this past week. "I'm going to learn every day, every year, because there's things that you want to improve every year. I will never have all the answers."

In a familiar refrain echoed by virtually every assistant making the giant leap upward, Scalley no longer spends most of his time coaching a specific group or unit. Instead of being responsible for half the team as defensive coordinator, a position he held for a decade, the head coach now answers for well over 100 people.

Also, in today's climate of NIL, he is forced to become the lead fundraiser for the entire football program. Think of it like a politician glad-handing the partisan high rollers.

"I'm much more of a CEO than I am a football coach," he said. "I'm always watching film, but I'm also dealing with a lot of other things that don't necessarily deal with X's and O's. I think just how time consuming that is has been really what I learned."

As the designated coach-in-waiting, an unofficial title he held for multiple years as he patiently waited for Whittingham's tenure to end, Scalley has benefitted from the training that led up to taking over the program. He had significant input for important decisions, such as filling out primary positions.

The process of interviewing coaching candidates gave Scalley a jumpstart on replacing the several assistants Whittingham took with him to Michigan. Among other positions, he needed to hire both coordinators, a head strength coach and a general manager.

"You've got to trust that they're going to be great at what they do," Scalley said. "That's why I spent a ton (of time) in the interview process."

Whittingham's forced departure — the Utah administration left him no choice by stripping him of any power if he stayed — and subsequent decision to take the Michigan job created angst around the Utah program. The expectation of a smooth transition was anything but seamless.

As part of public records requests, various media published a letter from miffed athletic director Mark Harlan to Whittingham. It read, in part, "As you know, the University was disappointed by your actions last month. The University felt that your involvement with recruiting our football coaches and staff to Michigan was contrary to the terms of your employment agreement which requires you to assist with a smooth and successful transition of the football program to the new head coach and his coaching staff."

But losing all but one full-time assistant coach on offense and several others greatly aided Scalley's transition. Rather than firing or keeping any holdovers, the departures gave Scalley a fresh start with a staff that has no conflicting loyalties.

Spin it whichever way, the evidence is conclusive: No rookie has done it better than Scalley.