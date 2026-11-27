SALT LAKE CITY — With a simple flick of the wrist, Devon Dampier stepped up in the pocket and delivered a shot down the field.

Running down the field open was senior receiver Braden Pegan, who easily collected the deep toss and took it to the house for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the second half.

The Rice-Eccles Stadium crowd chanted in unison "Heisman" as several fans held up signs that read the same thing. To that point in the game, Dampier had thrown four passing touchdowns and a season-high 326 yards on 14-of-17 passing en route to a dominant 45-7 lead with 14:50 left in the third quarter.

The touchdown toss capped off a dominant night for Utah, who rolled to a 52-28 victory over the visiting Mountaineers and secured its third undefeated season in the modern era of college football — all in Morgan Scalley's first season as Utah's head coach.

It's the first undefeated season since Kyle Whittingham's team did it in 2008 and then again when Urban Meyer did it in 2004 — a season in which Scalley was a player on the team.

Utah finished with 606 total yards, had 38 points in the first half — including a 92-yard punt return touchdown by Creed Whittemore — and showcased a connected Utes team ready for their shot at the College Football Playoff.

Dampier finished the night throwing for 393 yards and five touchdowns on 17-of-21 passing, while supplying an additional 29 rushing yards. He connected with Pegan for two touchdowns, Wayshawn Parker for another, and then a 45-yard toss to a wide open Kyri Shoels.

He later added another one to Larry Simmons on an 8-yard toss before subbing out of the game with 8:55 left in the third quarter. His 316.7 rating as a quarterback ranks second all-time in Utah history.

Though the offense was clicking for Utah all night, the defense held its own against a usually high-scoring West Virginia offense that was without its starting quarterback Micahel Hawkins Jr. The Mountaineers were held scoreless until right before the halftime break, in which backup quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. found the end zone on a 2-yard run.

He completed a 33-yard toss to Armoni Weaver-Bomar late in the third quarter to give West Virginia another score, and then added to it with a 40-yard toss to DJ Epps early in the fourth in a blowout loss.

West Virginia finished the night with 444 total yards, and Fox threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns on 15-of-27 passing in backup duty against Utah.

This story will be updated.