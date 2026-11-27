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SALT LAKE CITY — It's the last weekend of the regular season — rivalry weekend (kinda) — and for some it might be their final game of the season.

The weekend begins early with a pair of Black Friday games (get your picks in ASAP), with Nebraska traveling to take on Iowa. The Hawkeyes have an outside chance at a College Football Playoff berth, so Nebraska could play spoiler.

And then Utah welcomes in West Virginia to Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday night with an undefeated season on the mind. The Utes are a three-touchdown favorite and could lock up just their third-ever undefeated season.

On Saturday afternoon it's a pair of games that could have playoff implications, with BYU welcoming in Cincinnati to Provo and USC taking on crosstown rival UCLA. The Cougars need a win to maintain a potential playoff spot, while the Trojans look to dethrone the once undefeated Bruins and their playoff chances.

And lastly, it's Texas State traveling to Logan to take on Utah State in the Aggies' final game of the season. An early losing start to the season left little room for Utah State to clinch a bowl game this season.

Each week, we'll release the KSL Sports staff picks for all to see. Can you do a better job than us?

Head on over to KSL Sports' Pick'em and fill out your weekly ballot before the games start.