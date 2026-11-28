SALT LAKE CITY — Morgan Scalley is ready to take a trip to New York City.

His star quarterback, Devon Dampier, is the reason — and it's tough to deny his credentials at this point in the season. The Heisman Trophy is up for grabs and Dampier is a worthy suitor.

On Friday night, in a blowout win over West Virginia to maintain Utah's undefeated streak — and the team's 18th straight win — Dampier reminded the country why he should be considered for the honor with another highlight-worthy performance.

In just two and a half quarters of action, Dampier threw for 393 yards and five touchdowns on 17-of-21 passing, while adding 29 rushing yards. He had more touchdown passes than incompletions and finished with a 316.7 pass efficiency rating in the game — the highest of a quarterback against a Power Four opponent this season.

"I don't know that I've ever seen that — 316.7 pass efficiency; that is crazy, and it's, I guess, second in Utah history. ... It's the highest this season in a Power Four conference game by a quarterback making at least 12 pass attempts — unbelievable," Scalley said. "He could have potentially broken every record if we kept him in, but we wanted to keep him healthy."

Dampier could have padded his stats more, but the five touchdowns were good enough — especially with a Big 12 championship game and the College Football Playoff still on the schedule.

But Dampier's numbers are Heisman worthy, especially when compared to last season's winner Fernando Mendoza. Through 12 games last season, Mendoza threw for 2,758 yards, 32 touchdowns and had five interceptions on 293 passing attempts, while adding 243 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Dampier through 12 games has thrown for 2,928 yards, 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions on 224 passing attempts, while adding 673 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. In total, Dampier has contributed 600 more yards and two more touchdowns than Mendoza to this point in the season, while doing it in 69 less passing attempts.

Fans hold signs up as the Utah Utes and the West Virginia Mountaineers play a football game at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. (Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

His stats back up the claim, but for those around him on a daily basis, it's more about who Dampier is as an all-around person to lift Utah to an undefeated season.

"He's a Heisman candidate because of the way he competes and prepares," Scalley said. "He's also been raised the right way. His parents, obviously, have done an amazing job. He's humble, he realizes that the reason he's in an individual spotlight is because he has a group of players, a group of teammates, that work their butts off for him. But he knows that and he says it."

"He's an amazing leader," added receiver Braden Pegan. "Being on the offense with him, it's so easy to know what he wants. He's going to be real vocal, and he's going to tell you exactly how he wants you to do it. And as receivers, we just listen; and when we do, we get the ball, so we're going to keep doing that."

But Dampier has elevated his game this season, largely because he not "thin-skinned," Scalley said, and is always ready for feedback to help improve his game. He's also improved as a leader, and has been the stable force to a team that has full confidence in their starting quarterback.

"When Devon first came in, man, he used to get real hard on himself, real down on himself, and I've been seeing that growth over the past year, the past two years, and that he's really been a great, amazing leader," linebacker Jonno Hall said. "He's shown us how to do everything, how you lead, this is how you go out and play, this is how you execute. And, man, I wouldn't rather be with nobody else."

For safety Nate Ritchie, who has been at Utah since the 2020 season and has been around multiple quarterbacks, Dampier elevates the team behind the scenes.

"I think you guys see a lot of cool things happen from Devon on the field, but I think the coolest thing is what happens off the field," Ritchie said. "Devon is a guy who always makes everyone feel like they fit in and they have a purpose. Devon draws people to him. As you can see on the field whenever something good goes on, everyone's involved with Dev. So Devon is just that guy that helps to bring the energy, and he's very caring with other people."

VROOOOOOOOMMMMMM 🏎️💨 #SPID4HEISMAN | #GoUtes | @Devonddampier https://t.co/J1b2v8xWSj — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 28, 2026

But Dampier, who tries to push the praise away while simultaneously thanking those who give it to him, recognizes to be considered a Heisman-worthy player, it takes everyone on the team being connected — and to back that up with success on the field.

"I don't think if we were undefeated, I wouldn't be in this situation," Dampier said. "That's a whole team thing, so just shout out the guys for sure. It won't be unnoticed that they've helped me get to this point.

"When you have stats as a passer, you can't do that alone," he added. "I mean, just as a quarterback, you've gotta make sure everyone's executing at the receiver position, you've gotta make sure your line's giving you time, running backs are making them hard blocks on the D-ends and linebackers. So when it comes to passing stats, those are kind of a team thing where I couldn't do that alone."

Dampier currently holds the second-best odds to win the award, according to several sportsbooks, but has a week more to build upon his resume. And with the current projected leader, Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, left with only one game before the ballots go out to voters, Dampier has an opportunity to make his case again in the Big 12 championship.

In the meantime, Ritchie is encouraging all to vote for Dampier as part of the fan initiative.

"I mean, shoot, let's all go vote for him," Ritchie said. "I mean, right? I've been voting for him."