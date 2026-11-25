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CNN — New York (CNN) — The iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been moved to Saturday because of forecasted heavy rain and strong winds, according to a city official.

Strong to damaging winds, along with moderate to heavy rainfall, are expected across the region during the holiday, according to the National Weather Service.

The parade will now begin at 8:30 a.m. ET Saturday, according to the city official.

The decision was made after consultation with the city and agency partners, Macy said in a statement to CNN affiliate WABC.

Strong winds spoiled the debut of a balloon based on the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" during the 1998 parade. The balloon ended up with a 10-foot gash in its side and had to be removed from the event.

The first Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade debuted in 1924 as a Christmas parade.

This is a developing story and will be updated.