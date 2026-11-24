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Authorities are searching for six people after a plane crashed into the water northeast of Horn Island, Mississippi, on Tuesday afternoon, the US Coast Guard Mobile said.

There were four adults and two children aboard the Cessna aircraft, according to the agency.

The US Coast Guard received a call around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday after the FAA lost communication with the aircraft, a spokesperson for the US Coast Guard Mobile told CNN. Radar showed the plane was descending at 10,000 feet per minute before contact was lost.

Crews searching the scene have so far found three life jackets, a life raft and the cabin of the aircraft, the spokesperson added.

The US Coast Guard is on scene along with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources and local agencies.

This is a developing story and will be updated.