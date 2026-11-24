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SALT LAKE CITY — Giant glowing creatures, brilliant colors and larger-than-life displays are lighting up the night! The Living Planet Aquarium's Lantern Festival is back, turning the grounds into a magical world of illuminated animals and incredible sights.

Heidi Byington and Jalene Keliiliki shared details about the popular event at the Living Planet Aquarium.

For more information, visit livingplanetaquarium.org/experiences/lantern-festival. Aquarium members get 15% off ticket prices.