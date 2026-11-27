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PAROWAN, Iron County — The city of Parowan in southern Utah has received a $5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce for economic development.

The grant, awarded through the department's Economic Development Administration, is part of $39 million in supplemental disaster recovery funding distributed to five cities across five states to help boost local economies.

Parowan Mayor Mollie Halterman called the funding a "huge win" for the city.

"It is truly a game-changer to be able to unlock the airport industrial manufacturing district with finally a proper road and necessary infrastructure to put it in play for economic development," Halterman said. "It's a project we have been working toward for decades as a community that, with consistent hard work, persistence and collaboration, (we) are finally able to get across the finish line and change the course of history that had previously been such a dead end due to lack of funding."

The planned road will lead toward the Parowan Airport and a projected larger industrial area. Halterman said having proper infrastructure will incentivize more businesses to move to the region and create local jobs.

"There will finally be an opportunity for industry, economy and good-paying jobs for the people who live here and their children who are raised in this part of rural Utah," she said.

City Manager Dan Jessen said the grant has been several years in the works. He added that it took, quite literally, a perfect storm for the funding to fall into place because the grant is tied directly to disaster relief.

"We had a qualifying disaster, in which we were able to tie the nexus together and get above the $3 million threshold," Jessen said.

The qualifying disaster was 2023 flooding that affected another part of town, Jessen said. Because the proposed development site sits outside the flood zone, the city was eligible to apply for the funding. Jessen said the EDA grant was "tailor-made" for Parowan's situation and long-term goals.

"We're going to build a new heavy-haul road," Jessen said. "We're going to start at Main Street, go all the way out past the airport and all the way out along the airport, out to the industrial park. We're going to put underground water, underground power, we're going to put fiber optics, and we're inviting the gas company to see if they want to put in gas out there as well. So it's huge."

The project is projected to cost $6.5 million, with the remaining funds coming from a $600,000 Utah Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity grant and city funding. Halterman said she is excited about the opportunities the project will bring to current residents and future families.

"This shifts the trajectory of Parowan, which was headed toward becoming a retirement community," Halterman said. "Parowan will be able to continue to grow with diverse demographics of all ages of residents, with both a great place to raise children and a wonderful place to grow old, which is what it was settled to be back in 1851.

"It's really cool to be a part of shaping the future, to return full circle to our heritage and roots."