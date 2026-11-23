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CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks captain Connor Bedard had right shoulder surgery on Monday.

Team physician Michael Terry said Bedard is expected "to make a full recovery in an approximate timeline of four months." Terry offered the same timeline when Bedard had surgery on his left shoulder July 8, and the center missed the first six games of the season before playing on Oct. 13 against Pittsburgh.

Bedard also hurt his right shoulder on a draw during a 3-2 loss at St. Louis on Dec. 12 last season. He missed 12 games before returning on Jan. 9.

The 21-year-old Bedard led the rebuilding Blackhawks with 45 assists and 75 points last season. The No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft became the second-youngest captain in the history of the Original Six franchise in September.

The Blackhawks close out a three-game trip Wednesday night at Seattle. They are 4-1-1 in their last six games, rebounding from an abysmal start.

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