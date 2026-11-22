Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SUNRISE, Fla. — The waiting for Aleksander Barkov's return to the Florida Panthers' lineup might end in the next few days. And Brad Marchand's comeback is evidently looming as well.

Barkov skated in view of some season-ticket holders at a fan event at the team's arena Sunday, the latest indicator that Florida's captain — who has missed 104 of the Panthers' last 106 games over the past two seasons because of injuries — is close to getting back on the ice.

It's not finalized, but possible that Barkov is back in the lineup when Florida next plays on Wednesday against Ottawa.

"Just need the final clearance," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said.

Marchand is expected to come back shortly after Barkov returns, though all the timetables still remain at least a bit fluid.

The team ordinarily practices at its facility in Fort Lauderdale; it hasn't used Amerant Bank Arena, where games are played, for practice in some time but switched things up Sunday to accommodate the fan event. That means Sunday marked the first time Barkov was on the game ice in any official capacity — in front of fans, anyway — since he hoisted the Stanley Cup with Florida won its second straight title a year and a half ago.

"There's a whole bunch of people that haven't seen Barkov on the ice since June of '25, so we had a little treat today," Maurice said.

Barkov missed all of last season because of ligament tears in his right knee. He played in Florida's first two games this season, both on the road, before hurting his left knee on Oct. 1. Marchand made his season debut on Oct. 4, then hurt his knee in a game two days later and hasn't played since.

Both have been practicing for much of November. And without them, the Panthers have found ways to go 11-6-1 in their past 18 games and — albeit with a lot of hockey left — position themselves right in the early playoff mix.

"What Sasha and Marchy bring, apart from their on-ice production, is immeasurable and invaluable," Panthers hockey operations president and general manager Bill Zito told fans on Sunday. "I think it's something you all will see and I think you'll probably feel it. That's my next highlight, getting those guys back. Not for the reasons you might think — obviously, wins. But it kind of makes us whole."

Marchand, 38, is in his third season with the Panthers after playing his first 16 seasons with the Boston Bruins — one of the team's top rivals. He was traded to Florida in March 2025 and helped the Panthers win their second straight Stanley Cup that season.

Barkov, 31, is Florida's all-time leader in goals, assists and points. He was the team's leader in games played as well, since getting hurt, he has ceded that spot to Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad — who said the team can't wait to get two of its biggest stars back.

"It's been a long time coming," Ekblad said. "We haven't had Barky for, what, 100 games, discounting the two at the beginning of the year. ... He's a calming presence in the center of the ice, and someone we know we can find and rely on every night. So consistent, so good. And Brad, he's an energy guy. Even at his old age of 102, he does everything well, he skates well, handles the puck extremely well, and it's a pleasure to play with him. He makes things happen that nobody else sees and brings a lot of energy to the bench that we haven't had in a long time."

___

See AP's full NHL coverage here