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Monza striker Gustavo Varela took his tally to 11 goals in 11 league appearances by netting twice in a 3-0 win over Fiorentina on Monday that snapped the team's four-game losing streak and lifted it out of the Serie A relegation zone.

In England, Keane Lewis-Potter scored two goals in three minutes midway through the first half to put Brentford on its way to a comfortable 4-0 win over 10-man Everton in the Premier League.

In Spain, Levante scored late to grab a 1-1 draw at home to Elche in La Liga.

Varela got his first from the penalty spot seconds before halftime and then doubled Monza's lead seven minutes into the second half with a clever backheel.

It was the Portuguese forward's third brace of the season and means he is responsible for more than half of the club's 20 league goals this campaign.

Jay Robinson, the 19-year-old winger on loan from Southampton, completed the scoring on the hour mark.

Monza had lost its last four league games but climbed out of the relegation zone and into 14th.

Fiorentina is a point behind in 16th.

Lewis-Potter's early double had already put Brentford in full control by the time Everton captain James Tarkowski was sent off shortly before halftime. Lewis-Potter was fortunate to see his two shots take deflections on their way past England keeper Jordan Pickford but there was nothing lucky about Brentford's third, a 30-meter strike into the top corner from Vitaly Janelt.

Fabio Carvalho's fourth in the 90th minute completed a bad night for Everton and coach David Moyes, who was marking a club-record 593rd game in charge.

The result takes Brentford into sixth place, a point and three places above Everton.

Its 20 goals this season is a total bettered only by Brighton and Manchester City.

Daniel Requena scored with two minutes remaining to rescue a point for Levante in the Valencia derby with Elche.

Roy Revivo had put the visitors ahead after 62 minutes but Requena equalized with a close-range volley.

The draw means Elche snapped a two-game losing streak, but it remains second from bottom with 11 points from 13 games.

Levante, who has only one win in its last 10 league matches, is one point and four places better off.

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