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LIVERPOOL, England — High-flying Brighton was brought down to earth by Hull and missed out on the chance to close the gap on Premier League leader Arsenal after a 2-0 loss on Sunday.

Oli McBurnie scored twice in added time after Brighton's Costinha was red carded in the 89th minute at MKM Stadium.

It was Hull's first league win since August and moved it up to 11th in the standings.

Second-placed Brighton could have moved to within three points of defending champion Arsenal, but was frustrated by a brilliant performance by Hull goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis, who pulled off a string of saves to keep the score level.

"Tzolakis was unbelievable. He's been unbelievable all year," McBurnie said. "He kept us in the game. That is how we want to play, if we are in the game then we have the chance to get something.

"Brighton are a top team and we rode our luck."

Arsenal dropped points on Saturday by drawing 2-2 against Newcastle, while third-placed Manchester City drew 1-1 with Fulham.

Liverpool played Manchester United at Anfield later Sunday.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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