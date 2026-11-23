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ZURICH — A United States-led bid to host the 2031 Women's World Cup and a UK project led by England for the 2035 edition are set to be confirmed Monday by FIFA.

FIFA has wanted those heavyweights of women's soccer to face no opposition and lead hosting the first two tournaments of 48 teams and 104 games, bringing parity with the men's World Cup. The 2027 Women's World Cup will have 32 teams in Brazil.

FIFA's 211 member federations have been called to an online meeting hosted Monday from Zurich to confirm the pair of four-nation co-hosting candidates which never faced a rival bid.

The U.S. will host with Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica in a project across the CONCACAF regional soccer body. The bid offers FIFA a choice from 20 cities: 14 in the U.S., four in Mexico plus San Jose in Costa Rica and Kingston, Jamaica.

The U.S. previously hosted the Women's World Cup alone in 1999 and 2003.

The United Kingdom bid teams England with Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales that offers a choice from 19 venues, including Wembley Stadium in London.

England never hosted a Women's World Cup which started with the 1991 tournament in China.

Northern Ireland is now included with Windsor Park in Belfast, with plans for a renovated 23,000-capacity stadium that is big enough for a Women's World Cup but not for the men's European Championship. Euro 2028 is being hosted by England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland, which has the 50,000-seat national soccer and rugby stadium in Dublin.

For the second time in less than two years, FIFA is confirming a double award of World Cup hosts without rival bids that gives clarity for the decade ahead.

In December 2024, FIFA member federations were asked to rubber-stamp the unprecedented six-nation, three-continent bid for the men's World Cup in 2030 from Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

That cleared the way for FIFA to award also the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia in a fast-track process that seemed designed to exclude other candidates.

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