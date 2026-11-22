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BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona scored three goals in a 10-minute span to rally past Villarreal 3-2 and restore its three-point lead at the top of the Spanish league.

Juventus struck four times in an 18-minute span to beat Venezia 4-0 in Serie A.

Liverpool will host Manchester United later Sunday in the Premier League in Mauricio Pochettino's first game in charge of United.

The home victory moved the Catalan club clear of Real Madrid, which on Saturday came from behind to defeat Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Villarreal took an early two-goal lead over Barcelona with goals in the fifth and seventh minutes by Canada internationals Tajon Buchanan and Tani Oluwaseyi. Gerard Martín started Barcelona's comeback by scoring in the 57th and Fermín López equalized in the 61st. The winner came through an own-goal by Pau Navarro in the 67th.

Navarro was sent off with a second yellow card in stoppage time.

Barcelona has won three straight league matches since its first league defeat of the season — against Real Madrid in the clasico at Camp Nou last month.

It was the third loss in four matches in all competitions for midtable Villarreal.

Luciano Spalletti's 600th Serie A game as a coach ended happily despite Juventus being booed by fans at halftime.

Juventus scored four goals against Venezia in the second half to move to sixth place.

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