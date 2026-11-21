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One of the longest winning streaks in English soccer history is over.

Manchester City's run of poor Premier League results isn't.

After 20 straight victories over Fulham dating back to 2012, City finally came up short against the London club when the teams drew 1-1 in the league on Saturday.

Boos greeted the final whistle at Etihad Stadium, with City's winless run in the league extending to four games — a stretch that has come soon after the club was found guilty of large-scale financial rule-breaking that leaves its future shrouded in uncertainty.

City needed a stunning, edge-of-the-area volley by Elliot Anderson in the 57th minute to salvage a point, after Rodrigo Muniz gave Fulham the lead in the 16th.

City was coming off three straight losses — to Aston Villa, Brighton and Nottingham Forest — that had knocked Enzo Maresca's side off the top of the league and into third place.

The losing streak might be over but it again wasn't a convincing display by City, with Erling Haaland guilty of wasting two great chances in the first half — and having one goal ruled out in contentious circumstances.

After having a close-range effort saved by Bernd Leno, Haaland followed up and bundled the ball out of the Fulham goalkeeper's possession and into the net on the goalline.

It was judged that Haaland kicked the ball out of Leno's hands, with the Premier League saying Leno was deemed to be "in control of the ball."

While Maresca felt it was "quite clear" that it was a goal, Leno argued he had the ball in his hands.

"I had the feeling I controlled the ball," the goalie said, "and Haaland crashed into me."

Maresca, who replaced long-time City manager Pep Guardiola over the summer, said he'd be happy to see his team start winning games 1-0.

"I can see many positive aspects," he said, "because this is something we started four months ago, not four years ago."

There are six more games on Saturday, including first-place Arsenal at Newcastle and Thomas Frank's debut as Crystal Palace manager at Coventry.

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Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

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