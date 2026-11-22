SALT LAKE CITY — It's lonely at the top, but Utah football doesn't mind.

The Utes used a thrilling 21-point fourth quarter effort to put quick distance on TCU to preserve its undefeated streak, and remained the only team without a loss this season after UCLA dropped a game to Michigan.

It was a wild weekend that featured four overtime games among top-25 teams and stunning results. The wins in November don't come easy, no matter good the rest of the season has gone up until this point.

The following is the ballot I submitted to the Associated Press, which will be counted in the consensus rankings that will be released Monday afternoon.

1. Utah

As the last remaining unbeaten team, Utah has found unique ways to keep the streak alive. The Utes have yet to turn in a clean full quarters of football this season, but they're finding different ways to win — and that's largely thanks to quarterback Devon Dampier. The resume has been well tested to this point and Utah deserves the top spot from me.

2. Georgia

I still believe Georgia is one of the best, if not the best, team in the country. The resume has taken a bit of a hit recently, but that shouldn't distract from the point that Georgia continues to get it done each week. At this point, I dropped Georgia to No. 2 largely because Utah is the last remaining undefeated team. The two have three wins over top-25 teams, so it's a tight race.

3. Notre Dame

At this point, Notre Dame feels like it's on cruise control. The Fighting Irish got a comfortable win over SMU, who was limited to just 3 points in the game. SMU has lost some of its luster in recent weeks, but it's still a quality win late in the season.

4. Miami

Miami was a major favorite over Virginia Tech Saturday, but found a way to keep it close In the end, though, the Hurricanes get it done late — just win, baby! Quite honestly, this is the type of game Miami has lost in the past, so it's a sign of improvement for a team that remains one of the best in the country.

5. Alabama

I had Miami jump Alabama this week, mostly because there were other teams fighting for their life late in the season and the Crimson Tide had their annual tune-up game against an FCS squad. I'm rewarding teams with a tougher schedule this week. But Alabama remains at No. 5 for me this week.

6. Wake Forest

Is there a hotter team in the country than Wake Forest? The Demon Deacons put up 50 points midway through the third quarter before finally calling it a night against Georgia Tech. Wake Forest only has one win against a top-25 team — Louisville — but they're the last team anybody wants to play right now.

7. UCLA

I truly believe Madden Iamaleava cost UCLA a win, though it's an incredibly tough position to be in for the third-string quarterback, who got inserted late in the game against a stout Michigan defense. The Bruins face questions under center, but they're still deserving of a top-10 landing spot for now.

8. Texas

Texas took full control over Arkansas en route to a 45-3 victory. Give the up-and-down swings for the Longhorns this season, Saturday was a great showing for a team starting to put it all together. Their resume is clearly an asset, and now the play of the field is starting to back it up (but check back with us next week).

9. Tennessee

Defense wins championships, or at least it helped Tennessee to a victory over LSU. The Vols offense didn't exactly shine Saturday, but quarterback Faizon Brandon took control late in the game to lift Tennessee to a 14-point victory. The Vols were an underdog in their own venue, but were in control for most of the game — even with three turnovers.

10. Texas Tech

The Red Raiders have been trending in the right direction since they made the switch at quarterback to Tommy Castellanos, and now Texas Tech is knocking on the door of another potential Big 12 championship. The positive momentum has me believing in them as the second-best team in the Big 12 — even with so much doubt surrounding them for much of the season.

In consideration (alphabetical): Air Force, Auburn, Kentucky, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, New Mexico, North Dakota State, UTSA

If you can't see my full ballot below, click here.

Think you can do better? Create your own Top 25 ballot with the KSL Sports Fan Top 25 poll here.