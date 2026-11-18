SALT LAKE CITY — Utah wide receiver coach Chad Bumphis didn't sugar coat it.

"Knowledge of what we're trying to get done, they've been really good," Bumphis said, speaking about his players. "Making contested catches, we've been really bad lately, so we've got to be better."

Those contested catches have been a sore point the last couple weeks for the Utah wide receivers, who have had an uncharacteristic amount of dropped passes — including pivotal moments that could help Utah build upon its momentum.

Utah had a handful against BYU, and a few more in the team's 1-point win on the road against Arizona.

The position group had previously brought down seemingly every pass in the early part of the season, so what changed? Are defenses just playing Utah tougher, are the receivers losing focus, or are there other outside variables that have contributed to the drops?

"Our guys have done and proven that they can make those catches," Utah head coach Morgan Scalley said. "Some of it's a concentration thing, some of it's a hand placement thing. ... It could be you're just leaving before you catch it, so it could be a concentration thing. But we've got the right guys out there, and we've all — they also made some really good catches."

For all the drops that have accumulated over the last few weeks, the receivers are also making key plays to keep the offense moving — none more important than Creed Whittemore's 70-yard touchdown catch for the go-ahead score against Arizona.

The production is there most of the time, but it's not up to the standard Utah wants this season given the room's talent — especially with an undefeated streak on the line and games mattering more the longer the season continues.

"They've proven that they can do it, and we're going to continue to throw it to them. ... We're never going to go away from it, particularly when you're as successful running the ball as we were running the ball," Scalley said. "That's usually when people start to come down a little bit lower and stack the box and bite hard on the run. And we do so much in terms of the play-action game that it lends itself to those type of plays, so we're going to continue to do that."

Utah's three main receivers — Braden Pegan, Ricky Johnson and Whittemore — have combined for nine drops this season (about 6% of all targets between the three), but that's only a small percentage of their overall catch numbers. But it's also not nothing, either.

"Like we've told them every week: your job's up for grabs," Bumphis said. "Every week that job is open, so you've got to do a great job week in, week out, and go earn your rep. So I'm excited to see how they respond this week.

"We had a really good heart-to-heart this morning, and it's always good to have those conversations after a win, and I think they responded well," he added. "Like, in the meeting room, they were great, but they understand that things could look different, right? Again, every week you have to earn your job, and I feel that we're good enough and deep enough to put the right guys out on the field."

The drops are a reminder that Utah isn't perfect, but it doesn't mean the team has lost confidence in the passing game; if anything, it gives Utah something more to work on as the praise continues to be heaped upon an undefeated team on the cusp of a potential College Football Playoff berth.

It's simply a reminder that the grind that started in the offseason continues through the end of the season — whenever that day comes.

"We've been together since January. I very much know what they're capable of," quarterback Devon Dampier said. "I remind them when they have those bad moments, like, 'Bro, I know what you can do.' Did I have a perfect game? No. Like, you can look at me as an example.

"I didn't throw the ball the best every time," he added. "I didn't make the best decision every time. But we're always gonna answer back. And that's my message to them that the ball is gonna find you, and make a play the next time you get a chance."