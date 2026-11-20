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SALT LAKE CITY — It's the penultimate weekend of the regular season, with a lot at stake for several teams vying for College Football Playoff spot.

The weekend begins with a 10 a.m. kickoff for BYU on the road to take on a Kansas team looking for bowl eligibility. But BYU needs a win to maintain an outside chance at a Big 12 championship game berth and a potential spot in the playoff.

A team standing in BYU's way for a Big 12 title game is Texas Tech, who travels to Baylor this week. The Red Raiders have looked improved the last couple weeks after a QB change and are in the driver's seat for another championship game appearance.

We then get an old fashioned west coast rivalry as Stanford makes its way to Berkeley for the battle of the axe against California. The Cardinal can become bowl eligible with a win.

Utah then travels to Fort Worth to take on TCU on senior night. The Horned Frogs need a win for bowl eligibility, while the Utes have their sights set on a spot in the Big 12 championship game with a win and a near lock in the playoff.

The night ends with Utah State traveling to Corvallis to take on Oregon State. Both teams need a win for bowl eligibility, but can the Aggies slow down dynamic receiver Jesse Legree en route to keeping a postseason alive?

Each week, we'll release the KSL Sports staff picks for all to see. Can you do a better job than us?

Head on over to KSL Sports' Pick'em and fill out your weekly ballot before the games start.