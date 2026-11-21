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LINCOLN, Neb. — Anthony Colandrea passed for three touchdowns, including a 26-yarder to Quinn Clark midway through the fourth quarter to make it a two-score game, and Nebraska broke its 31-game losing streak against AP Top 25 opponents with a 31-28 victory over No. 16 Ohio State on Saturday.

Fans stormed the field after the Cornhuskers (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) ended 10 years of frustration against opponents in The Associated Press poll and quashed Ohio State's hopes of getting into the College Football Playoff.

They did it with a physical run game led by Jamal Rule and Isaiah Mozee and a clutch performance by Colandrea, who threw for 200 yards and ran for 63 yards and a touchdown on a misty afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

The Buckeyes (7-4, 5-3, No. 14 CFP) lost a third game to an unranked opponent for the first time since 2011.

The Huskers had blown fourth-quarter leads and lost to Indiana, Oregon and Washington this season, and there surely was some anxiety among the 85,000 fans when Ja'Kobi Jackson crashed into the end zone from a yard out with 3:52 left to make it a three-point game.

Colandrea picked up 5 yards to convert a third-and-2 just ahead of the two-minute timeout and ran for 6 more on a third-and-5 with under a minute to play. He took one more snap in victory formation, and then the fans came out of the stands.

Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith, who came in as the front-runner for the Heisman Trophy, caught six passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns against a Nebraska defense playing without its best cornerback, the injured Andrew Marshall.

The Buckeyes tied it 21-all when they went 76 yards in 14 plays after the second-half kickoff, with Bo Jackson crashing into the end zone from a yard out.

Nebraska got a short field to open the fourth quarter after Jacory Barney returned a punt 21 yards to the Ohio State 38, and John Hohl's 33-yard field goal put the Huskers up 24-21.

The Huskers got the ball right back near midfield when Jamir Conn broke up a pass intended for Smith. The ball popped up and Victor Evans III came down with it.

Rule bulled ahead for a first down on fourth-and-1, and five plays later Colandrea hit Clark in the end zone to make it a 10-point game.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes had won eight straight against Nebraska but this time they were outmuscled on both sides of the ball. They managed just 76 yards rushing and 335 total, their second-lowest production of the season.

Nebraska: The Huskers hadn't beaten a Top 25 opponent since a 35-32 win over Oregon on Sept. 17, 2016. This was their highest ranked win since they knocked off a No. 6 Michigan State 39-38 on Nov. 7, 2015.

Ohio State: Visits No. 13 Iowa on Friday.

Nebraska: Hosts Michigan on Saturday.

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