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ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The large letters that spell "GO NAVY" in the upper seating level of the academy's football stadium were changed to "GO ARMY" in an apparent prank before the Midshipmen hosted No. 24 Memphis on Saturday.

The letters were back to normal well before noon kickoff. A Navy spokesman said security footage showed uniformed Army cadets in the stadium between 1 and 4 a.m.

A member of ESPN's TV broadcast posted a picture on social media at 10:19 a.m. with the explanation: "Not AI ... 20 staff members have been working for the last couple of hours to fix the seat backs. Army Navy rivalry heating up already."

Navy faces Army on Dec. 12 at East Rutherford, New Jersey.

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