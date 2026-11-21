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The last time CNN checked in with Savings Challenge participant Jeff Kizer, a 57-year-old math teacher and tennis coach, he was relieved to see that certified financial planner Craig Toberman was able to map out a strategy for him to retire debt-free at age 75.

That plan requires a lot discipline on Jeff's part and doesn't allow a lot of room for extra expenses along the way.

Since getting that roadmap, however, Jeff said a few new expenses have popped up. But he also said he's taken steps to offset their impact on his bottom line.

The first one is an expected jump in monthly payments on his $50,000 student loan. Instead of paying roughly $185, he will now pay about $535 a month due to a new income-driven repayment plan. To make that higher payment, Jeff said he arranged to teach an additional three hours of tennis a week, which should cover it.

The better news: Craig told CNN that since Jeff will be making up for that additional payment by temporarily adding a few hours of coaching to his schedule, it likely won't materially change anything in the high-level plan Craig laid out for him.

"When payments are increased in an income-driven repayment plan, it doesn't typically mean the interest rate is going up. (It) typically means more principal is being paid toward the loan each month," he said.

What's more, since Jeff was already planning to increase his payments on his student loan once he finishes paying off his personal loan in a couple of years, "it shouldn't extend the time it takes to pay it off — in fact, it may even reduce the time it takes to pay it off," Craig said.

Jeff also recently incurred some unexpected one-time expenses: He replaced his tires because two had nails in them and the other two were worn down.

He also gave his best tennis racquet to his daughter to use on her tennis team, so he had to buy himself a new one for work.

Combined, he shelled out close to $1,600 for the tires and the racquet. He said he put the cost on a zero-rate balance transfer card, which he noted is his only credit card debt, and he expects to pay it off in six months.

Lifestyle changes

Beyond adopting new debt-paydown strategies, Jeff knows he will also have to make smaller, day-to-day changes to meet his goal of retiring comfortably at 75.

"There's not a choice," he said.

His grocery shopping habits have changed. "I don't buy the goodies I used to get… I used to splurge on groceries," he noted.

He and his wife are also eating out less, which he said saves him about $60 a week.

As for travel, the couple used to take big trips annually. But that's on hold for now, Jeff said. "We won't do that for a few years." Instead, they'll take smaller jaunts, like a weekend getaway.

He also is cutting back on pricey excursions with his daughter. "I used to take her to Disneyland and Boomers Parks. But it costs money," he said, noting that when he spoke with her about it, she was very understanding.

Looking ahead, if ever he lost either of his jobs, Jeff is confident he could find comparable work readily. "My job thing doesn't freak me out. It's more if I get severely injured," he said.

He's been diligent about trying to reduce those odds by doing regular resistance training and getting his cardio in several times a week, mindful that his body will need to stay strong as he ages.

What's next:Next week we'll give you our final update on the Savings Challenge experience of food stamp policy analyst *Abbey Graf*.