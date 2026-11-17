SALT LAKE CITY — Devon Dampier played the role of the villain.

It was his "Dark Spider-Man" arc, where he got to be the bad guy for a moment a week after playing the hero at home. With a euphoric crowd engulfed around him Saturday night, Dampier and the Utah offense planned to ruin the party.

"The whole offense, we looked at each other and we're like we're about to ruin this crowd's day," Dampier said. "So that was just the vibes."

With a simple flick of the wrist as defenders closed in around him, Dampier delivered a perfect strike in stride to a streaking Creed Whittemore. The wide receiver only had open grass ahead.

And in that moment, the once raucous crowd suddenly went silent as euphoria turned to instant dread.

But just as quickly, an alternate crowd — admittedly smaller in size — erupted in joy as Whittemore carried the pass all the way to end zone to complete a 70-yard score that ended with the receiver throwing up a shush motion to the wrecked crowd.

The villain arc was officially unlocked.

Villain or hero, Dampier delivered another "Heisman moment" in arguably one of the most entertaining games of the college football season. It was the type of play that took an ordinary quarterback and turned him into a legend.

Devon Dampier & the Utes wasted NO time on this Go-Ahead Drive vs. #23 Arizona⏰ https://t.co/ai7KCgyx0s — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) November 15, 2026

Dampier, though, has been making those moments all season, and it has him squarely in the conversation as a potential Heisman Trophy contender, and not just one with passing consideration, either.

He's in the hunt, and it's entirely unavoidable now. Even some teammates told him before that final touchdown drive in Arizona that he was about to have a "Heisman moment."

But Dampier said he tries to remain "level-headed" with it all, while also recognizing it would be a dream come true.

"I didn't really grow up with attention and stuff," Dampier said. "So now that I'm getting it, like I've always prayed for this. I guess I prayed for it so much that I kind of at some point expected it to happen. And, honestly, I'm glad my team's right behind me, too. ... The fact that they're pushing for me, they want this, and I couldn't have done it without my team.

"There's no kid that plays quarterback and doesn't want that," he added. "But just for where I'm at, I mean, my team has helped me get to this point. I mean, if we're not undefeated, I don't know if I'm in the same conversation. So just the fact that everyone's here, rallied up as one, it would be huge to represent Utah."

Dampier still has a long way to go to being named a finalist — official ballots don't go out until the first part of December — but those around him see a humble player who leads and is worthy of being in that conversation as someone who elevates Utah football.

"He's an integral part of what we do. ... He's proven he can catch the ball, he's throwing the ball fairly well, the guy's a competitor, and if you're talking about the value that he brings to the team, I think it's invaluable," head coach Morgan Scalley said. "Add to that the leadership component. Again, I don't have a vote, but I know how valuable he is to us and what we've done and what we're continuing to do."

"He's special, man; he's special," receiver coach Chad Bumphis said. "Like, he's got that it thing that people talk about, and he just makes plays right — he makes things right. Again, a guy who cares, super competitive, and just wants to win — whatever that looks like. No way we'd be here without him."

Dampier continues to elevate his game each week. On Saturday, he accounted for four total touchdowns — two passing and two rushing — to follow up a performance the week prior in which he was the only player in NCAA history to accomplish.

In a win over BYU the week prior, Dampier threw for over 150 yards, had more than 25 receiving yards, threw two passing touchdowns and rushed for two more.

Devon Dampier put on a superhero performance for @Utah_Football in their win over Arizona https://t.co/PvR89rPL91 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 15, 2026

At this point, the topic of Heisman is unavoidable for the star quarterback.

"It's obviously easier with him, because he's gonna turn bad plays into Heisman moments, as you could say," Whittemore said. "So he's a heck of a player, and I think he's been able to shine this year. I'm proud of the way that he's worked in the offseason and gotten better, and he makes us look good."

"It's very exciting," added offensive lineman Zereoue Williams. "I feel like he deserves it, not only as a player but as a person; he's just so great, and he comes in every single day with a smile. He's the same person all the time. He knows how much he means to us. Whenever he makes a mistake, he gets on himself. But at the same time, he's got that presence of a leader, so it's awesome."

The Heisman Trophy remains a focus of Dampier's, but he said he's more focused on winning a national championship as a team — a position Utah has a chance to obtain as the No. 2 team in the country with a 98% chance of reaching the College Football Playoff, according to ESPN.

"I've been big on staying with what I can control, stay in the building, don't let the outside noise get to me," Dampier said. "And that's just kind of been the mindset. So again, as fun as it is, I'm so happy just to be in this position. But our goal is to go win a national championship. So until that's done, my goal isn't there yet."