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Her keepers and adoring fans across the globe are mourning the sudden and tragic death of Fiona, the famous hippopotamus at Cincinnati Zoo, who died Thursday at age 9 after ingesting a knit hat that accidentally landed in her habitat.

"We are in shock at the moment," said Cincinnati Zoo director Dave Jenike in a news release Thursday. "We did not expect this outcome. She fought until she couldn't anymore."

"Please keep her keepers and everyone who tried to help her in your thoughts as they try to navigate and come to terms with this shocking news. They are also, understandably, asking for space at this time," the zoo's post on Instagram said.

Fiona's tragic death sparked an outpouring of grief across social media with many fans who watched the hippo grow up expressing their grief and frustration over the tragic events leading to her death.

"Fiona, you showed the world love," one commenter wrote on the zoo's Facebook post about Fiona's death. "Actions have consequences. The world is a dimmer place today."

"This is an opportunity to remind ourselves and others that some actions can have really serious unintended consequences. Encouraging kids (as well as adults) to be mindful of their environment and their actions is so important in this and so many other situations," another commenter wrote.

Visitors arriving at the zoo Thursday evening also took time to reflect on the beloved hippo's life and impact. "Fiona fought a lot of obstacles in her life, as we all know, and that just showed a lot of character for her, and she truly was the queen of Cincinnati and the nation," Debby Manning told CNN affiliate WKRC, noting the the whole mood in the zoo was somber.

"You come to the zoo, and it's a special place," visitor Chris Dalton told WKRC. "Fiona's origins of sort of struggling at the beginning of her life, I think inspired a lot of people, particularly after Harambe."

Harambe, a 17-year-old western lowland gorilla, was killed at the Cincinnati Zoo in 2016 in an attempt by the zoo to save a boy who slipped into the animal's enclosure. The internet erupted with outrage and cries of "justice for Harambe" after the incident.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals was critical at the time and said the tragic episode was the latest proof that "captivity is never acceptable for gorillas or other primates." The zoo defended its safety barriers, noting its regular inspections by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums and the United States Department of Agriculture, and strict adherence to safety guidelines.

In the latest tragic death facing the Cincinnati Zoo, the knit cap that Fiona ingested entered the animal's habitat by accident. The cap was tossed into the air in front of the habitat and caught by a ceiling fan that catapulted it through a 1-foot opening above the 12-foot-tall viewing windows, according to zoo communications director Michelle Curley.

"While Fiona's case was the result of a terrible accident, I think it's important to remember that simple steps, like securing personal belongings around animal habitats, respecting safety barriers, and keeping potentially dangerous objects out of reach, can go a long way to keep animals safe," American Veterinary Medical Association President Dr. Jennifer Quammen told CNN.

"We all share a responsibility to help protect animals from potentially dangerous objects. Something that seems harmless to us can have devastating consequences for an animal," she added.

It is not uncommon for animals in zoos, particularly hippopotamuses, to die from ingesting foreign objects, Zoo Miami associate veterinarian and hippo expert Dr. Gabriella Flacke, who consulted on Fiona's case, told CNN.

"I'm aware of at least a dozen or more other cases in zoos around the world, not just in the US, that they've found their hippo is sick all of a sudden, they don't know why, it passes away, and then when they do the the autopsy or the necropsy, they find an intestinal obstruction, with a ball or with a children's toy or something," Flacke said.

When something splashes in the water, for any aquatic animal, like a hippo or an alligator, they are likely to check it out, often ingesting the object, Flacke explained.

The issue lies within the way zoos are designed for interaction with the animals, Flacke said. "You want to go there. You want to feel close to them. But then that makes it possible for things to fall in or things to get thrown in, whether that's happening on purpose or not," she said. "It's an unfortunate reality."

Accredited zoos build "empathy for the natural world" by connecting visitors with animals "that few will otherwise ever experience," Melissa Howerton, executive vice president for the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, said, calling Fiona's death a "tragic and unusual accident."

"The bond Fiona had with so many around the world is an example of the impact animals have on people," Howerton said. "Our hearts go out to the entire Cincinnati Zoo team and the community of animal lovers around the world who witnessed the wonder Fiona brought to everyone who saw her."