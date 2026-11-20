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A storm flooding Florida's Atlantic coast could hamper early Thanksgiving travel for millions as it charges up the East Coast with soaking rain and gusty winds.

It could even turn into a rare end-of-season tropical or subtropical storm off the Southeast coast this weekend, but that designation won't change the outcome much. Travel will be disrupted during one of the busiest periods of the holiday week.

It will also continue to hammer Florida with extreme rainfall. The storm has drenched eastern parts of the state with over 15 inches of rain this week, flooding homes and forcing dozens of water rescues along the Space Coast and in Miami's northern suburbs.

A rare Level 4 of 4 high risk of flooding rain is in place from Cape Canaveral to Daytona Beach through Friday night.

High risk flooding days are a big deal: They're issued on fewer than 4% of days per year on average, but are responsible for more than 80% of all flood-related damage and 36% of all flood-related deaths, research from the Weather Prediction Center shows.

Delays possible at East Coast airports

Forecast models still have some notable track and timing differences for the storm's trek up the East Coast, so confidence is lower than normal.

Here's a day-by-day look at the forecast, but expect some changes.

Saturday-Saturday night: Rainfall and gusty winds will expand northward and hit coastal Georgia and the Carolinas.

This could cause delays at airports and flood roads, from Jacksonville, Florida, to Charleston, South Carolina, particularly closer to the coast. Beaches will also deal with erosion, high surf and coastal flooding.

Sunday-Sunday night: Travel in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast will go downhill as rain spreads northward. Gusty winds could worsen travel delays in some areas.

Washington, DC's, airports could deal with rain as soon as Sunday morning, with no let up through the afternoon. That's not a lock though, since some models steer much of the rain away from our nation's capital.

Flights from Philadelphia and New York's airports should avoid any weather issues on Sunday morning, but rain and gusty winds could worsen conditions in the afternoon.

Those traveling by road could contend with plenty of slowdowns too, including along the heavily traveled Interstate 95 corridor from Virginia to New York City. The rain will spread across New England by late Sunday afternoon or evening, including Boston, Hartford, Connecticut, and Providence, Rhode Island.

The storm's fast movement should prevent serious flooding, but ponding on roads is likely, especially in poor drainage areas.

Rain will exit New England early Monday morning, but gusty winds could linger through the day in the storm's wake. It's unclear whether they will be strong enough to cause flight delays.

More weather woes are possible for eastern US holiday travelers after this system departs: Another storm could impact the Southeast and Northeast on Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day. Details are too fuzzy right now to be helpful, but we'll keep updating you through the weekend.

Florida's Space Coast flooded

A firehose of rainfall streaming in from the Atlantic Ocean caused floodwater to rise into "countless" homes in Brevard County, on Florida's Space Coast, on Thursday, county spokesperson Don Walker told CNN. More than 100 people were also rescued or assisted, Walker said.

The scenes are eerily similar to the historic rainfall and severe flooding that hit the area earlier this month, even flooding some of the same homes again.

Jazmine Foster's home in Melbourne, Florida, flooded on Thursday for the second time in two weeks, she told the Associated Press. She said an insurance claim filed for the earlier flood was denied.

Roughly 65 homes in the Palm Bay Estates mobile home park in Brevard County were under a mandatory evacuation order Thursday after a bridge washed out and cut off the only access road, Palm Bay Fire Chief Richard Stover told CNN.

Residents were evacuated by boat and brought to a temporary shelter, Stover said. The rest of the community is under a voluntary evacuation advisory, according to the city.

Ten people were evacuated from other areas in Palm Bay on Thursday, Stover said. At least two water rescues were conducted, but no injuries have been reported in the city.

More flooding rain is likely on Friday, especially in the Level 4 of 4 high risk area shaded in pink below. That includes parts of northern Brevard and Volusia counties, which are a bit north of the areas hardest hit on Wednesday and Thursday.

Another 4 to 8 inches of rain could fall in these areas through early Saturday morning, with up to a foot in isolated places.

Rivers still high in the wake of flooding two weeks ago have risen even higher this week. The St. Johns River near Cocoa, Florida, surged past its record crest, set more than 70 years ago, on Thursday morning.

The St. Johns river drains very slowly, so flooding in some areas could last for weeks.