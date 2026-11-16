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CNN — New York (CNN) — Thousands of Chase Bank customers reported they were unable to access their online accounts on Monday.

"Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds," a Chase spokesperson told CNN. "We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible."

As of 2:00 pm ET, more than 4,700 customers reported issues with Chase, according to Downdetector.

Customers of other major banks reported issues, including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and U.S. Bank, though at a smaller scale.

The issue with the other banks appears to be with Zelle, a digital payment network.

"U.S. Bank systems are not directly impacted. However, clients attempting to send or receive Zelle payments with another financial institution may experience transaction delays," U.S. Bank said in a statement.

The technical bug – not a cyber issue – is still smaller scale than other snafus lately. The Microsoft outage last week, for example, affected millions of people across 74 countries and territories.

This is a developing story and will be updated.