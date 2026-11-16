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Flooding rain, heavy mountain snow and gusty winds will threaten most of California this week as an incoming storm pulls in the most widespread atmospheric river of the season.

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An atmospheric river is a long, narrow region in the atmosphere that can transport moisture thousands of miles, like a fire hose in the sky. California is likely to see plenty more atmospheric river-fueled storms in the weeks and months to come as a potentially historic super El Niño boosts the state's odds of a wet winter.

The storm will spread across California by Wednesday and linger through Thursday, with the threat of flooding rainfall stretching from the Bay Area down to Los Angeles and San Diego. The National Weather Service in Los Angeles calls the coming system "the first storm of the season with truly widespread moderate to heavy rain and high elevation mountain snow."

Northern California and the Pacific Northwest have already been battered by a series of storms over the weekend into Monday. Massive waves pounded much of the Pacific Coast, damaging Monterey Bay's historic Capitola Wharf, while floodwater as deep as 2 feet inundated Bay Area highways, and wind gusts up to 64 mph buffeted Sonoma County.

Here's what to expect this week.

Heavy rain raises flooding concerns across the state

Heavy downpours will arrive across the Bay Area and Central Coast beginning early Wednesday morning.

These areas are under a Level 2 of 4 risk for flooding rain Wednesday, according to the Weather Prediction Center. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are forecast across much of the region, with 3 to 4 inches possible in spots, especially in the coastal mountain ranges.

Much of the heaviest rain could fall in just three to six hours as the storm's front moves through. Periods of showers will persist in the wake of that heavier burst through Thursday. The combination of intense downpours and increasingly saturated ground from the back-to-back storms could lead to flooding on roads.

Farther inland, at least 1 inch of rain is likely across the Sacramento Valley and nearby Sierra Nevada foothills, with 2 inches or more possible in some areas Wednesday and Thursday.

The flooding rain threat will spread to Los Angeles, San Diego and surrounding mountain areas by late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Parts of Southern California, including those metros, are under a Level 2 of 4 risk of flooding rain Thursday, according to the Weather Prediction Center.

Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are possible across portions of Southern California with locally higher amounts of 3 to 5 inches possible on some mountain slopes.

The biggest punch of heavy rain will be within a four-to-eight-hour window from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning, the National Weather Service in Los Angeles said.

Flooding is possible in urban areas and rockslides could tumble down on canyon roads. Recently burned areas could also be prone to flooding and debris flows, especially if thunderstorms bring short bursts of heavier rain. Burned ground can't absorb as much water and intense rainfall rates can also loosen up soil, making it easier for rain to carry it downhill.

Feet of snow and strong winds expected

Cold air is also accompanying this storm, and winter storm watches and warnings are posted for heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada, which, while beneficial for ski resorts, will cause major travel headaches.

Mountain passes like Interstate 80 through Donner Pass will see dangerous travel conditions beginning Wednesday with snow falling at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour alongside gusty winds.

Snow could accumulate at elevations as low as 4,000 feet, with at least 2 feet likely in some mountain locations above 5,000 feet through Thursday night. A few areas could receive 3 feet or more.

Strong winds will also accompany the storm, with gusts of 30 to 45 mph possible in parts of the Bay Area and elsewhere in interior Northern California on Wednesday and Thursday. That could be strong enough to down a few trees and cause scattered power outages.