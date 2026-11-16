Live updates: The bottom half of the AP Top 25 may be in for a shakeup

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

The top 10 teams in the AP Top 25 were undefeated this past weekend, but the rankings should still be in for a shuffle after losses by a whopping nine teams in the bottom half of the poll.

The rankings are coming a day later than usual because the national air traffic ground stoppage pushed the Mississippi-Oklahoma game to Sunday.

Leading off the losing column is No. 13 Kentucky, which suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of an unranked Florida team. No. 14 Houston, No. 19 Ole Miss, No. 20 South Carolina and No. 23 New Mexico also suffered blows from unranked teams.

Near the top of the poll, it wasn't all easy. No. 2 Utah remained undefeated only after coming from behind three times in the second half to pull out a 40-39 win at No. 22 Arizona. Arch Manning drove No. 8 Texas to the go-ahead touchdown with three seconds left to vanquish No. 24 LSU's playoff hopes in a 22-21 road win.

Stick around for poll projections, voter Q&A and live updates when the latest rankings drop at 2 p.m. EST.

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

AP Top 25 voters are writers and broadcasters who cover college football.

AP employees do not vote, but they do choose the voters, and they seek wide representation from all over the country. This season, there are 69 voters.

The focus begins with voter representation in states with a Bowl Subdivision school, and the total number of voters from each state increases with the number of FBS teams. There are also spots reserved for national voters.

The AP allows broad latitude for voters to determine their rankings. They are urged to base their votes on performance, not reputation or preseason speculation (except, of course, for the always provocative preseason poll); to avoid regional bias, for or against; to pay attention to head-to-head results; and to make significant changes if desired.

By MAURA CAREY

A ranked opponent has proven to be a manageable task for the top-ranked Bulldogs this season, and the team cruised to a 48-21 win against Mizzou (No. 22 CFP) on Saturday.

Georgia got off to another hot start, going on a 31-0 run in the first 1 1/2 quarters. Two of those touchdowns belonged to running back Nate Frazier, who finished the outing with 72 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

In Isiah Canion's first game since September, the Georgia Tech transfer proved to be another deep threat for the Bulldogs, finishing the outing with 63 receiving yards and a touchdown.