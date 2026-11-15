LSU guard MiLaysia Fulwiley arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a traffic stop

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BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU guard MiLaysia Fulwiley, one of the ninth-ranked Tigers' leading scorers, was arrested after allegedly driving her car into a police vehicle while attempting to flee from a traffic stop.

LSU's athletic department, in a written statement provided to The Associated Press, said university officials "are aware of the situation and have no further comment at this time as it's an ongoing legal matter."

The arrest, first reported by WBRZ TV in Baton Rouge, occurred Saturday night as LSU's football game against Texas was ending in sold-out, 102,00-seat Tiger Stadium.

Authorities allege that an officer tried to stop the 21-year-old Fulwiley after observing her weaving through traffic, and that she drove away from the scene, the right front side of her vehicle striking a police vehicle.

She allegedly sought to cut through a store parking lot before her vehicle was blocked by responding police.

Fulwiley was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges including aggravated battery, flight from an officer, aggravated assault and resisting an officer.

Fulwiley, who is averaging 17.8 points per game this season, scored a season-high 23 points during No. 9 LSU's 101-37 victory over Denver on Friday.

LSU is scheduled to play next at home on Monday night against Troy and her availability for that game was unclear as of Sunday afternoon.

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