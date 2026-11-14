BYU cruises to 28-7 win over Baylor behind Bachmeier's 4 touchdowns

PROVO — Needing a win against a surging Baylor team to keep postseason hopes alive, BYU controlled the game from start to finish en route to a 28-7 victory.

Bear Bachmeier was much more poised Saturday night and put his four-interception performance behind him. Bachmeier rushed for three first-half touchdowns and finished with 104 passing yards and a touchdown and 54 yards on the ground.

Bachmeier didn't have eye-popping numbers in the air, but his style of play matched what the Cougars were doing on the defensive side of the ball — limiting possessions and using up the clock as much as possible.

BYU controlled the ball for the majority of the first half, possessing the ball for 21:07 minutes compared to the Bears' 8:53. The Cougars took a commanding 21-point lead on Bachmeier's third rushing touchdown that capped off an 18-play drive.

Baylor found a little bit of life in the second half after forcing some punts and having some longer possessions, but the hole they dug themselves into was too much to overcome.

Kalani Sitake emphasized earlier in the week the importance of winning at all three phases – offense, defense, and special teams – and that if BYU could win at least two, they would be "in a really good spot."

The Cougars did much more than that, as they won all three phases on the way to the win. BYU outgained the Bears 312-238, won the turnover battle, and had a big special teams play thanks to a 44-yard punt return from Cannon DeVries.

Baylor looked out of sync from the opening drive. Penalties and a sack on the Bears' opening drive set the tone early for how their offense would perform. DJ Lagway overthrew receivers multiple times, and Baylor couldn't find any consistency on offense.

Lagway was coming off one of his best collegiate performances in which he had 348 total yards and three touchdowns last week against Iowa State. The Cougars held Lagway in check, holding him to 21-of-37 passing for 159 yards and a touchdown and an interception.

This story will be updated.