Mountain lion rescued released back into the wild after months of rehab

Posted - Nov. 14, 2026 at 8:21 p.m.

Chelsea Hylton
 
A mountain lion cub that was reported injured near Castiac, California, was released back into the wild after months of rehab, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced.

A mountain lion cub that was reported injured near Castiac, California, was released back into the wild after months of rehab, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced. (California Department of Fish and Wildlife)

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CASTAIC, California — A mountain lion cub that was rescued in Castaic earlier this year has been released back into its natural habitat after receiving months of rehabilitation.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said the injured cub, identified as F97, was rescued from the side of a highway.

The cub, which is estimated to be about 13 months old, was taken by biologists to be assessed by veterinarian Dr. Rachel Sachar, who found only minor injuries.

After a medical assessment, department biologists attempted to reunite the cub with its mother but were unable to locate her. The wildlife department said the cub was placed into rehabilitation at the Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue until it was able to survive on its own in the wild.

The cub was monitored closely by staff and limited to no human interaction from late January until mid-October.

On Oct.14, the cub was released back into its habitat in the Los Padres National Forest in Ventura County.

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