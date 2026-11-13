Kirt Michaelis selected as next president of Mountainland Technical College

LEHI — The Utah Board of Higher Education on Friday voted unanimously to appoint Kirt Michaelis as the next president of Mountainland Technical College.

Michaelis knows the college intimately, having served as its vice president and chief financial officer for the last 18 years. In the role, he oversaw the development of more than 500,000 square feet of campus facilities and managed the growth of the college's workforce to more than 700 employees across its six campuses.

Utah System of Higher Education board member Jeremy Hafen described Michaelis, a Utah native, as "part of the heart and soul" of Mountainland Technical College.

While serving as vice president, Michaelis also led initiatives to secure Pell Grants, established key industry partnerships like the MTECH-Norco welding collaboration and helped ensure that 99% of graduating cohorts left debt-free, according to a release from USHE.

Michaelis' higher education experience extends beyond Mountainland, too, with a career spanning over two decades, including leadership roles at the Utah College of Applied Technology. Michaelis holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Utah Valley State College, now Utah Valley University, and an MBA from Utah State University.

"The 38 programs offered by M-Tech are some of the finest technical programs in the country," Michaelis said. "But those programs would not be where they are without the amazing faculty, staff and industry partners that support each program with their expertise, their time and their resources."

Michaelis said he's looking forward to working with the college's 7,000-plus students across its campuses.

Last academic year, Mountainland's students achieved a completion rate of 82% and 89% of those students found employment in their field, a number Michaelis is certainly proud of, but not satisfied with, noting, "We can always do more."

"Education is life-changing, and technical education is exceptionally so. M-Tech will continue to fuel the state's economy by providing opportunities for students to build and improve their lives right here in the state of Utah," Michaelis said. "I'm excited for the opportunity to help our students prepare for meaningful careers and strengthen Utah's workforce."

Michaelis will officially assume the position on Dec. 1.