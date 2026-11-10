1 dead after head-on crash involving garbage truck in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead following a head-on crash between a garbage truck and a car in Salt Lake City Tuesday night.

Lt. Tim Stumm with Salt Lake City police said the crash took place near 5000 West and California Avenue. According to Stumm, a car was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes when it struck a garbage truck.

The driver of the car was fatally injured and pronounced dead on the scene. Stumm said the driver of the garbage truck was uninjured.

At this time, police have not said why the car was traveling in the wrong direction or identified the person killed in the crash.