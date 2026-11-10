Child hospitalized with serious injuries after crash in Sandy

SANDY — A child was hospitalized with serious injuries after a car crash in Sandy Tuesday evening.

Sgt. Michael Olsen with the Sandy Police Department said the crash took place near 8600 South and 700 East. He said a man in his 40s was driving southbound on 700 East when he crossed into the northbound lanes, striking another car heading northbound.

One occupant of the car who was hit, a child, was sent to the hospital with serious injuries but was in stable condition, according to Olsen.

At this time, police are still investigating the crash; however, Olsen said alcohol impairment could be a factor.

Police have not identified the man in the southbound vehicle or the child who was injured.