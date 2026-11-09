Falcons agree to trade veteran safety Jessie Bates III to Jaguars for 2 draft picks, AP source says

Updated - Nov. 9, 2026 at 8:22 a.m. | Posted - Nov. 9, 2026 at 7:18 a.m.

Charles OdumAssociated Press
 
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) and safety Xavier Watts (31) warm-up during NFL football practice in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026.

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) and safety Xavier Watts (31) warm-up during NFL football practice in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

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ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to trade safety Jessie Bates III to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for two draft picks, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

The Falcons will receive a 2027 second-round draft pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick, the person said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the trade.

The 29-year-old Bates had been included in reports as a player who could be moved before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

Bates confirmed the trade on social media when he wrote on his X account on Monday "WOKE UP A JAGUAR!" He also wrote "ATL Forever Grateful!"

Bates had a career-high 14 tackles in the Falcons' 34-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Madrid. The Falcons (3-6) have lost four of their last five games under first-year coach Kevin Stefanski, leaving them on a path to their ninth consecutive losing season.

Bates has 60 tackles, three forced fumbles, one interception and a 36-yard return for a touchdown on a fumble recovery as a bright spot for the Falcons.

In nine seasons, including five with Cincinnati, Bates has 28 interceptions and 14 forced fumbles.

While the Falcons have struggled, the Jaguars (6-2) are contending for the top playoff spot in the AFC. The Jaguars have won five of their last six games, including a 33-10 victory in Baltimore on Thursday night.

The Jaguars will play at Tennessee on Sunday. Titans coach Robert Saleh said his team's challenge became more difficult following the trade.

"What they've done is added an All-Pro player to an already championship caliber football team," Saleh said. "Last week I made the comment that Cincinnati was the best team we've played all year? Well, Jacksonville's one-upping it. This team has done a great job developing the players on that roster."

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AP Sports Writer Mark Long and Associated Press freelance writer Teresa Walker contributed to this report.

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See AP's full NFL coverage here

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