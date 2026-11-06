Judge accepts ex-NFL star Antonio Brown's guilty plea to reduced charge, sentences probation

Posted - Nov. 6, 2026 at 10:02 a.m.

Daniel Kozin And Philip MarceloAssociated Press
 
FILE- Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown appears in court at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building in Miami on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026.

FILE- Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown appears in court at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building in Miami on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP, Pool, File)

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MIAMI — Former NFL star Antonio Brown pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated assault with a firearm in connection with a 2025 shooting outside a celebrity boxing match in Miami.

Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez sentenced Brown to three years of probation during which time he will have to attend weekly counseling sessions and not possess a firearm, among other conditions.

He would not have any criminal conviction under the plea and could seek an early termination of probation at about the halfway mark of the sentence so long as all terms are met.

The plea to the reduced charge, which Brown entered in state court in Miami, allows the All-Pro wide receiver to avoid prison time.

Brown had initially been charged with attempted murder after police say he grabbed a handgun from a security staffer at the event and fired two shots at a man he had been in a fistfight with earlier.

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