In a wide-open NFL, trade deadline is an opportunity for a few teams to get a big boost

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The NFL is wide open at the season's midpoint.

There were few surprises around the league on Sunday. The Packers were the only betting underdog to win but that wasn't entirely unexpected. The way they did it, however, was eye-opening. Green Bay dominated the Patriots 45-27 in New England.

The trade deadline will give teams an opportunity to separate themselves from the pack, especially in a season when several teams are in the mix for a Super Bowl run.

Running back Jonathan Taylor is a potential difference-maker for any team that acquires him from the Indianapolis Colts. Breece Hall and Tony Pollard also are potential trade targets.

Josh Downs, Brian Thomas Jr. and Calvin Ridley are among the wide receivers teams could pursue. The Cowboys could even deal George Pickens.

Dallas Goedert is the top tight end on the market.

Edge rushers Josh Sweat, Khalil Mack, Jermaine Johnson II and Dorance Armstrong could be available.

Moro Ojomo, Zach Sieler, Dalvin Tomlinson and Grover Stewart are among the defensive tackles potentially on the move.

Cornerbacks Donte Jackson, Riq Woolen, Amik Robertson and Nahshon Wright and safeties Budda Baker, Amani Hooker, Jessie Bates III and Nick Cross could help a secondary.

Zack Baun and Jordyn Brooks head the list of linebackers available at the right price.

Here's where several contenders stand:

The NFC East leaders are another team that could use Taylor. With Cam Skattebo dealing with a hamstring injury, the Giants got just 31 yards rushing from Devin Singletary on 21 carries in a 19-11 victory at Philadelphia. New York has a comfortable lead over Dallas (4-5) in the division and a more favorable schedule the rest of the way. But being the beast of a weak east won't help in January when the Giants would likely have to face a better team from the loaded NFC North or NFC West in the playoffs.

They have a championship-caliber defense. Carson Wentz gets an opportunity to spark the offense with Kyler Murray sidelined Monday night against Buffalo. If Wentz struggles, the Vikings could pursue a quarterback. Daniel Jones finished the 2024 season in Minnesota but he's not a definite upgrade. If the Raiders want to start rookie Fernando Mendoza, Kirk Cousins could be available. A reunion with the Vikings seems unlikely, however.

The Bears overcame five turnovers, including four interceptions by Caleb Williams, in a 27-24 victory over Tampa Bay. They have injury concerns on defense and could use secondary help.

A depleted defense held Miami to 228 yards and three field goals in a 19-9 win. The Lions got safety Brian Branch back and safety Kerby Joseph is nearing a return but All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell is out. They could use a linebacker, a pass rusher and a cornerback.

They'll get a major addition when All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons make his season debut. Parsons is nearing a return following ACL surgery last December. The Packers need a boost in the run game to balance an offense that features a spectacular passing attack led by Jordan Love, Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. Running back Josh Jacobs broke his finger against the Patriots but he's only averaged 2.2 yards per carry. Jonathan Taylor could Green Bay over the top in a competitive NFC North. But Taylor won't come cheap from Indianapolis, which has plenty of suitors for the three-time Pro Bowl pick.

Brock Purdy has played at an MVP level despite a depleted receiving corps. The 49ers routed Las Vegas 38-17 and had several reserves step up. Adding a receiver would help them down the stretch.

Myles Garrett had three sacks in a 20-13 win at Washington in his return following a seven-game absence. But the offense might have lost All-Pro receiver Puka Nacua and Davante Adams is already out. If Nacua is going to miss time, the Rams will need a receiver.

Josh Allen leads the highest-scoring offense but the defense has allowed 25.9 points per game and needs help all-around.

The Bengals beat the Falcons 34-17 in Spain behind another sensational performance from Joe Burrow and the offense. They don't usually make splash moves but a depth cornerback or linebacker could help the defense.

A swing tackle like Fred Johnson, a reserve on Philadelphia, would make sense for the Jaguars to provide depth. With defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton and safety Eric Murray lost for the season, both positions could use a boost.

Patrick Mahomes needs another receiver. That's been the same story for a few years. Another cornerback can help the defense.

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