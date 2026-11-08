Locals in the NFL: Jordan Love shines in dominant win over Patriots

SALT LAKE CITY — Jordan Love delivered another MVP-caliber performance Sunday, throwing for 372 yards and three touchdowns while leading the Green Bay Packers to a 45-27 win over the New England Patriots.

Love finished 23-of-39 and added a 13-yard rushing touchdown, helping Green Bay improve to 6-3 and keep pace in a crowded NFC North race.

🧀 Jordan Love: 23-of-29, 372 yards, 3 TDs 🧀 Christian Watson: 7 catches, 171 receiving yards, TD 🧀 Matthew Golden: 10 catches, 164 receiving yards, TD A ridiculous day for the @Packers offense ⭐️ https://t.co/juxtJYCRJK — NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2026

The Packers started fast, taking advantage of a Drake Maye interception on New England's opening possession. Two plays later, Love took the snap, surveyed the field and tucked the ball before scrambling 13 yards into the end zone for a 7-0 lead.

It was Love's second rushing touchdown of the season.

Jordan Love takes it himself! GBvsNE on FOX/FOX One Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/WUgLEWJSZX — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026

New England followed with a three-and-out, giving the ball back to a Packers offense that was already in rhythm.

Love opened the drive with back-to-back completions to Matthew Golden, including a 49-yard strike down the sideline. The two connected again later in the series, with Love hitting Golden over the middle for a 5-yard touchdown and a 14-0 first-quarter lead.

Love continued to push the tempo after another New England punt.

He found Golden for a 43-yard gain to help Green Bay reach the red zone for the third time in the half, though the Packers settled for a field goal and a 17-0 lead with 13:37 left before halftime.

Later in the half, with Green Bay leading 17-7, Love showed off his deep-ball touch again. He delivered a perfectly placed pass to Christian Watson for a 43-yard completion, setting up Kaleb Johnson's short rushing touchdown.

The Packers kept attacking downfield to open the second half. Love and Watson connected for a 28-yard gain before Love threw his second touchdown of the night, finding Savion Williams in the back corner of the end zone to extend the lead to 31-14.

Love and Watson struck again late in the third quarter, connecting on a 39-yard touchdown that put the game out of reach.

JORDAN LOVE CHRISTIAN WATSON PACKERS ARE DOMINATING GBvsNE on FOX/FOX One Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/hxEPzs2KdC — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026

With another explosive performance, Love strengthened his case as one of the league's rising MVP candidates and kept Green Bay firmly in the NFC North mix.

Green Bay Packers (6-3)

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Starting quarterback completed 23-of-29 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns in the win

Starting quarterback completed 23-of-29 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns in the win Chris Brooks, RB, BYU: Reserve running back on injured reserve

New England Patriots (5-4)

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah: Reserve tackle played 22 snaps offensive snaps

Reserve tackle played 22 snaps offensive snaps Christian Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial (via Idaho): Starting linebacker had five tackles and one for a loss on defense

Starting linebacker had five tackles and one for a loss on defense Cameron Latu, TE, Olympus High (via Alabama): Reserve tight end played only on special teams

Reserve tight end played only on special teams Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: Punted five times for an average of 45.6 yards. Pinned four kicks inside the 20-yard line

Cincinnati Bengals (6-2)

Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: Placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 3

Placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 3 Ryan Rehkow, P, BYU: Punted twice for an average of 53 yards. Pinned one kick inside the 20

Atlanta Falcons (3-6)

No locals on the active roster

Indianapolis Colts (2-7)

No locals on the active roster

Dallas Cowboys (4-5)

No locals on the active roster

New York Jets (2-7)

Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Reserve wide receiver was inactive for Week 9

Kansas City Chiefs (6-2)

Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU/Orem High: Starting left tackle played all 66 snaps on offense

Starting left tackle played all 66 snaps on offense Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State: Reserve receiver caught two passes for 18 yards on offense, added one tackle on special teams

Reserve receiver caught two passes for 18 yards on offense, added one tackle on special teams Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger High: Starting nose tackle recorded three tackles on defense

Starting nose tackle recorded three tackles on defense Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Kearns High (via Oregon): Reserve linebacker made two tackles while playing mostly on special teams

Reserve linebacker made two tackles while playing mostly on special teams Alohi Gilman, S, Orem High (via Notre Dame): Starting safety totaled one tackle on defense

Detroit Lions (6-2)

Penei Sewell, OT, Desert Hills High (via Oregon): Started at left tackle

Started at left tackle Sione Vaki, RB, Utah: Reserve running back carried four times for 14 yards, caught two passes for seven yards on offense

Miami Dolphins (1-7)

Zayne Anderson, S, BYU/Stansbury High: Reserve safety played only on special teams

Cleveland Browns (5-3)

Winston Reid, LB, Weber State/Copper Hills High: Reserve linebacker had two tackles while playing only on special teams

Reserve linebacker had two tackles while playing only on special teams Spencer Fano, OT, Utah/Timpview High: Started at left tackle on offense

Started at left tackle on offense Carsen Ryan, TE, BYU/Utah/American Fork High: Reserve tight end played only on special teams

New Orleans Saints (3-5)

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU/Corner Canyon High: Emergency third QB for Week 9

Emergency third QB for Week 9 Devaughn Vele, WR, Utah: Starting receiver caught two passes for 17 yards on offense

Starting receiver caught two passes for 17 yards on offense Julian Blackmon, S, Utah/Layton High: Starting safety made two tackles while playing every snap on defense

Starting safety made two tackles while playing every snap on defense Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial (via Idaho): Starting linebacker had 11 tackles, one sack, and two tackles for a loss while playing every snap on defense

Kaden Elliss gets to Sanders for the sack! CLEvsNO on CBS/Paramount+ Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/t04RUiMYsa — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026

New York Giants (5-2-1)

Jaxson Dart, QB, Corner Canyon/Roy High (via Ole Miss): Placed on season-ending injured reserve following knee surgery

Placed on season-ending injured reserve following knee surgery Jack Kelly, LB, BYU/Weber State/Kearns High: Reserve linebacker had one tackle while playing mainly on special teams

Philadelphia Eagles (2-7)

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Utah/Timpview High: Reserve wide receiver and kick-return specialist was inactive for Week 9

Washington Commanders (2-5-1)

Tanoa Togiai, OG, Utah: Reserve lineman was inactive for Week 9

Los Angeles Rams (5-4)

Puka Nacua, WR, BYU/Orem High: Starting wide receiver caught a game-high 14 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown on offense

Denver Broncos (7 -2)

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah/Snow/Westlake High: Started at left tackle on offense

Started at left tackle on offense Jonah Elliss, LB, Utah: Placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury

Placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah: Inactive for Week 9

Inactive for Week 9 Karene Reid, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker had one tackle on special teams

Carolina Panthers (3-5)

Brady Christensen, OG, BYU/Bountiful High: Remains on injured reserve (hamstring)

Remains on injured reserve (hamstring) Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah: Starting linebacker tallied eight tackles on defense

Houston Texans (3-5)

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High (via Stanford): Starting tight end caught two passes for 42 yards on offense

Los Angeles Chargers (0-8)

No locals on the active roster

Las Vegas Raiders (4-5)

Matt Gay, K, Utah/UVU/Orem High: Made his only field goal attempt from 50 yards. Went 2 for 2 on extra point attempts

Made his only field goal attempt from 50 yards. Went 2 for 2 on extra point attempts Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Starting cornerback had two tackles on defense

Starting cornerback had two tackles on defense Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL, Corner Canyon High (via Oregon): Reserve guard did not play a snap on offense

San Francisco 49ers (7-1)

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Starting linebacker had five tackles and one tackle for a loss on defense

Arizona Cardinals (3-6)

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU: Starting running back had 17 carries for 46 yards, caught two passes for no gain on offense

Starting running back had 17 carries for 46 yards, caught two passes for no gain on offense Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton High (via Stanford): Reserve receiver made one tackle on special teams and was targeted once on offense

Seattle Seahawks (5-4)

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, Weber State: Reserve receiver was inactive for Week 9

Reserve receiver was inactive for Week 9 Connor O'Toole, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker had one tackle while playing 11 snaps on defense

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6)

Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Reserve safety had one tackle and a momentum-shifting third quarter blocked punt while playing mostly on special teams

Reserve safety had one tackle and a momentum-shifting third quarter blocked punt while playing mostly on special teams Keionte Scott, CB, Snow College (via Miami): Starting defensive back had four tackles on defense

Chicago Bears (7-2)

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: Starting defensive back had three tackles and a pick-six off a deflection on defense

Starting defensive back had three tackles and a pick-six off a deflection on defense Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah: Reserve cornerback finished with one tackle on defense

Reserve cornerback finished with one tackle on defense Noah Sewell, LB, Orem High/Desert Hills High (via Oregon): Reserve linebacker recorded two tackles on defense

Reserve linebacker recorded two tackles on defense Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah/Murray High: Placed on injured reserve with a knee injury suffered in Week 3

JAYLON JOHNSON!!! PICK-6!!! https://t.co/KmmkHEIEt4 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 9, 2026

Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)

No locals on the active roster

Baltimore Ravens (4-5)