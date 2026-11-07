No. 3 Utah picks off Bear Bachmeier twice in 4th to earn win over No. 9 BYU

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SALT LAKE CITY — It was a hot start in Rice-Eccles Stadium for an early game.

No. 3 Utah rolled to a quick 14-0 lead on seven total plays to send a sellout crowd into a frenzy against No. 9 BYU in the first few minutes of the game. But like many rivalry games before it, everything flipped on its head.

BYU roared back and scored 20 unanswered points in a disastrous second quarter for Utah to control a 6-point lead at the halftime break.

But in the end, it came down to a goal-line interception by Utah's Trey Reynolds to seal a come-from-behind victory in a 28-20 win for the Utes.

Utah answered back on both sides of the ball in the second half, scoring 14 unanswered point and holding BYU scoreless on their home turf, ending a three-game skid. The win also lifted Utah to 9-0 on the season and 15th straight win dating back to last season (their last loss was to BYU in 2025).

The game featured it all — turnovers, dropped passes, bad penalties, and explosive plays — to live up to its top-10 billing between in-state competitors.

It even included Utah wide receiver Creed Whittemore tossing a deep, contested pass to quarterback Devon Dampier, who jumped up between defenders to pull down a ball on a pivotal fourth-and-1 call.

Dampier finished the game throwing for 177 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-26 passing, while adding 87 rushing yards and two scores on the ground to complement his second career reception.

BYU had its chances late to even the score, but Bachmeier tossed his third interception at the goal line to end the Cougars' best shot of a score. Utah then milked the clock before giving BYU the ball back with under a minutes. With the seconds winding down, Utah forced Bachmeier into another rushed throw, with Nate Ritchie coming down with another Utah pick.

Though Bachmeier answered the call for the Cougars in the first half, Utah rattled him in the second. The sophomore quarterback finished his second rivalry game throwing for 272 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions on 21-of-35 passing, while adding 59 yards on eight carries on the ground.

This story will be updated.