Dana Holgorsen fired as Nebraska's offensive coordinator after losing streak reaches 4 games

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Five days after he called Dana Holgorsen "one of the best offensive minds of our generation," Nebraska coach Matt Rhule fired his offensive coordinator Saturday in the wake of the Cornhuskers' loss at Illinois a day earlier.

Co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas will take over play-calling duties for the Huskers (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten), who have scored just 54 points combined in four straight losses.

"Like so many of you, I am angry, I am disappointed and I am frustrated with our results this season," coach Matt Rhule said in a statement. "As the head coach, I am ultimately responsible for every aspect of our program — including wins and losses — and it is my responsibility to make changes when they are warranted.

"While there are many areas that need improvement, our offensive plan and execution is simply not working. Earlier today, I relieved offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen of his duties. As I have recently shared, Dana has a fantastic offensive mind, he is a strong leader, and he has done great work here at Nebraska. But simply, we need a change."

Nebraska ranks 12th in the Big Ten Conference and 96th nationally in scoring in conference games, at 22.2 points per game.

Rhule defended Holgorsen on Monday, waving off calls for his job. Holgorsen was widely criticized for abandoning the running game and having Anthony Colandrea attempt 44 passes in a 17-10 loss to Washington.

"Dana Holgorsen is one of the best offensive minds of our generation," Rhule said.

But the Huskers again were plagued by penalties, missed field goals and questionable play-calling four days later during the 24-13 loss at Illinois. Nebraska came away with points on just two of its nine possessions against the Illini. Over the last four games, the Huskers have scored on nine of 46.

The Huskers averaged 246 yards rushing against a light nonconference schedule. That has dropped to 141 yards per game against Big Ten opponents.

Anthony Colandrea has completed 61% of his passes with eight touchdowns and six interceptions in six conference games after hitting on 69% with eight TDs and one interception in three nonconference games. His total of seven interceptions is tied for last in the Big Ten.

"I will continue to evaluate our program through the season and certainly at its conclusion and make additional changes where I believe they will help us win," Rhule said. "The Nebraska fan base has high expectations and I embrace them, and I also know of their passionate support of the young men in our program. I hope they will continue to be there for our players with very important games still ahead. Our entire program is determined to finish this season strong."

Holgorsen was in his second full season as offensive coordinator. He left his job as an offensive consultant at TCU in November 2024 to take the same job at Nebraska and was appointed OC a week later when Rhule moved Marcus Satterfield to another role.

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