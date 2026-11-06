No. 22 New Mexico wins in first game in AP poll in school history, beating Nevada 31-3

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RENO, Nev. — Toa Fa'avae led two first-quarter touchdown drives, Brett Karhu forced a fumble on a sack to set up a score and No. 22 New Mexico won in the first game in the AP poll in school history, beating Nevada 31-3 on Friday night.

Fa'avae was 14 of 20 for 150 yards and a touchdown and ran for 34 yards on eight carries for the Lobos (8-1, 5-0 Mountain West). Scottre Humphrey had 17 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

New Mexico held Nevada (3-6, 2-3) to minus-9 yards rushing, forcing 10 punts. Nevada's average starting field position was its 21.

Humphrey capped New Mexico's opening drive with a 2-yard run and followed Darren Agu's third-quarter fumble recovery at the 5 with a 1-yard scoring run. Kiefer Sibley had a 31-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Fa'avae threw a 25-yard TD pass to tight end Cade Keith early in the fourth quarter. Nick Romero finished the scoring with a 37-yard field goal.

AJ Bianco completed 14 of 31 passes for 106 yards for Nevada. He lost the fumble on Karhu's sack.

Nevada scored on Jacob Fernandez's 32-yard field goal in the final minute of the first half.

With three regular-season games remaining, New Mexico inches closer to a potential playoff berth, but has an uphill battle down the stretch as a G6 team competing with the likes of No. 20 Boise State.

New Mexico: Hosts UNLV on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Nevada: At Northern Illinois on Saturday, Nov. 14.

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