Saint Louis forward Robbie Avila, the A-10 player of the year, gets injunction to play this season

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Saint Louis forward Robbie Avila, the Atlantic 10 player of the year who became a sensation for his signature specs at Indiana State, was granted a preliminary injunction Thursday to play a fifth season of college basketball for the Billikens.

St. Louis City Circuit Court Judge Jason Sengheiser also ruled that Saint Louis can have a 16th roster spot for Avila until a trial is held, which could be several months from now, effectively clearing the 23-year-old to play for the entire season.

The ruling comes as the Billikens are preparing for a high-profile game against Missouri on Friday night.

Avila spent two seasons playing for Josh Schertz at Indiana State before following him to Saint Louis, where he averaged 17.3 points as a junior and 12.8 points last season. Overall, the 6-foot-10 forward has started 132 of his 137 career games.

Saint Louis has high hopes this season after going 29-6 and winning the A-10 regular-season title last season. The Billikens were a No. 9 seed for the NCAA Tournament, where they beat Georgia in the first round before losing to eventual champion Michigan.

Avila is the latest college athlete to win eligibility after the NCAA announced earlier this year that it was shifting to a "five-for-five" model, giving athletes five seasons to play over a five-year period, beginning when they turn 19 or graduate from high school, whichever is earlier. The rule was not intended to apply to those from the 2022 class who had exhausted their eligibility, touching off a wave of lawsuits filed by athletes in a variety of sports all over the country.

In most cases, judges have ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, many joined in their lawsuits by athletes similarly in limbo. But there is fear among players and coaches that appeals by the NCAA could ultimately go against them, rendering them ineligible again.

"The NCAA screwed up on this deal," Gonzaga coach Mark Few said recently. "You've got to be fair and let these (class of) 22's in."

Making the situation even more bizarre is that some of those athletes, including Avila, spent time playing for professional teams. In his case, Avila played for the Los Angeles Lakers during the NBA's summer league, though he never signed a pro contract.

Missouri forward Mark Mitchell, who will be facing Avila and the Billikens on Friday night, played for the Denver Nuggets over the summer. He was part of a lawsuit filed in Kentucky that won — for now — eligibility for 38 football and basketball players.

"I think these cases are going to go well into the season," Duke coach Jon Scheyer said recently. "I think no question you're going to have cases where certain players get an injunction, they're eligible for a certain period, and then they're not."

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