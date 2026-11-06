Two women's basketball players make hoops for the wrong team on a day of point-blank blunders

Posted - Nov. 6, 2026 at 4:45 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
FILE - The basketball court of the Pan American Center at New Mexico State University is seen Feb. 15, 2023, in Las Cruces, N.M.

FILE - The basketball court of the Pan American Center at New Mexico State University is seen Feb. 15, 2023, in Las Cruces, N.M. (AP Photo/Andrés Leighton, File)

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LAS CRUCES, N.M. — It was one of those days where players had trouble figuring out which way was up.

Or which basket was theirs.

Players from New Mexico State and Northwestern State each sank layups on the wrong end of the floor Friday — a pair of point-blank blunders in women's basketball that put their teams on the highlight reels for all the wrong reasons.

One came with New Mexico State trailing by a point with 20 seconds to go against Southern Utah. Emma Christiano of the Aggies stole an inbounds pass and coasted in for the easy score.

"Aggies lead!" the play-by-play announcer screamed after Christiano's layup went through.

Well, no.

Southern Utah led by three.

The good news: NM State's Stacy Chovino scored the game's final two baskets, including a layup into the correct basket with 2 seconds to go, to help the Aggies pull out a 64-63 win.

Another sigh of relief for Christiano: On this mixed-up day, she was not alone.

About an hour earlier, Northwestern State was trying to break the press in the first quarter of its game against Arkansas, when Karma Wynn took a bounce pass from a teammate under her own basket.

She was wide open. For good reason.

Wynn's layup into the wrong hoop put the Lady Demons behind by six in what turned out to be an 89-59 loss.

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