Postal employee shot 2 coworkers at an Iowa post office before being captured, police say

Posted - Nov. 5, 2026 at 2:46 p.m.

Hannah FingerhutAssociated Press
 
Police officers stand outside of a post office in Des Moines, Iowa, Thursday. Authorities say a female postal employee shot two colleagues at the main post office in Iowa's capital city before being captured nearby.

Police officers stand outside of a post office in Des Moines, Iowa, Thursday. Authorities say a female postal employee shot two colleagues at the main post office in Iowa's capital city before being captured nearby. (Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press)

3 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • A female postal worker shot two coworkers at an Iowa post office, authorities said on Thursday.
  • The suspect was captured nearby without resistance; the victims are in stable condition.
  • Authorities, including the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, are investigating the incident.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A female postal worker shot two fellow female employees at the main post office in Iowa's capital city Thursday before being captured nearby, authorities said.

A male employee was injured in a fall while trying to escape. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening, police said.

"They're all at the hospital. They are being cared for right now," Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said of the victims, which included two women, 45 and 53, and a 55-year-old man. All were in stable condition.

The shooting happened on the facility's second floor, in an area not accessible to the public. Witnesses reported hearing 10 to 12 shots, he said.

Parizek said officers responded within three minutes and quickly captured the 39-year-old suspect, who was detained along a nearby bike path without resistance. A 9 mm handgun was recovered where she was detained. Authorities didn't immediately identify the alleged shooter.

Police began receiving calls about the shooting around 9:10 a.m., and the suspect was detained at 9:21 a.m., Parizek said.

The post office is just north of downtown Des Moines and across the street from one of the city's main hospitals.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said in an email that it was investigating the shooting along with local, state and federal law enforcement.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said she was in contact with the Department of Public Safety regarding the shooting.

"We are monitoring the situation and our prayers are with everyone involved," she posted online. "Grateful for the immediate response by law enforcement."

Des Moines Public Schools said the district's nearby elementary school, welcome center and nutrition center temporarily barred anyone from entering or leaving the facilities due to the shooting. Those restrictions were lifted after police told them the suspect was in custody.

Past shootings at postal facilities have prompted the Postal Service to study employee safety.

In 1986, a disgruntled postal worker went on a deadly rampage at a post office in Edmond, Oklahoma, shooting 14 fellow workers before killing himself. In 1991, a fired postal worker killed four former coworkers at his former post office in Royal Oak, Michigan, before killing himself. After those and other shootings, postal officials commissioned a study released in 2000 to examine workplace violence around the time that the term "going postal" was becoming conversational.

The report issued several recommendations to flag violent tendencies while concluding that "going postal" was a myth and that postal employees are less violent than the national workforce.

Other attacks have occurred since the report, including a 2006 shooting in Goleta, California, where a former postal worker stormed into a sorting facility and fatally shot six workers before killing himself.

Contributing: R.J. Rico and Jamie Stengle

Photos

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

U.S.Police & Courts
KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | Your Privacy ChoicesCalifornia Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  