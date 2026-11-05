Harry Kane extends deal at Bayern Munich until 2029 a week after winning Ballon d'Or

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MUNICH — Harry Kane has extended his contract at Bayern Munich until 2029, a week after winning the Ballon d'Or.

The German champion announced the new deal for the England captain on Thursday after long-running talks.

Kane moved to Bayern from Tottenham in 2023 and his contract was due to run out at the end of this season. He said the outline of an agreement had been in place for a while and that only the details remained to be sorted after the World Cup. He signed on Wednesday.

"We want to dominate in Germany but we also want to win the Champions League," Kane said. "I'm here until 2029 and I'd be lying if I said I didn't want to win at least one Champions League title by then. That's pressure, but I enjoy it."

Kane praised Bayern coach Vincent Kompany as a "fantastic manager," but admitted "he might have only found out this morning" that the extension had been signed, as Kompany recovers from an illness which caused him to require hospital treatment. While that happens, Bayern has set a policy of keeping Kompany out of work-related discussions so he can focus on recuperating.

Kane's Ballon d'Or win last week made him the first English player in 25 years to win the soccer world's most respected individual award, and the first from the German league in 30 years.

Kane has 156 goals in 161 games for Bayern, smashing Bundesliga records along the way, and finally winning the team trophies which eluded him in his time at Tottenham.

"When I'm older, I'll look back and say this was the right step, to get out of my comfort zone," he predicted on Thursday.

His haul of 73 goals for Bayern and England last season was a crucial factor in his Ballon d'Or win. After years of individual accolades but no competition wins at Tottenham, Kane won the German title with Bayern in 2024-25 and the league and cup double last season.

Soccer's biggest trophies still elude him after reaching the semifinals of the Champions League with Bayern and the World Cup semifinals with England last season.

"What began as a major transfer has, over time, become a special chapter in FC Bayern's history," Bayern president Herbert Hainer said. "Harry Kane lives up to every promise football has to offer, and he has secured his place in the hearts of the fans as one of the greatest figures in the sport of our time."

The 33-year-old Kane is the second-highest all-time scorer in the English Premier League with 213 goals, 47 behind former Blackburn and Newcastle great Alan Shearer.

He will be 35 when his new contract expires, potentially leaving little time for any return to England to chase that record.

Bayern's next game is on Saturday against Mainz in the Bundesliga.

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