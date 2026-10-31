Atletico Madrid is on top of La Liga and Kane honored in Germany before Klassiker

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Atletico Madrid went to the top of La Liga — for a few hours, at least — after beating Levante 2-0 on a day featuring two of European soccer's biggest rivalries.

Left back Alejandro Grimaldo seized on a missed interception in the Levante defense to get Atletico started with a goal in the 36th minute, then Giuliano Simeone finished off an incisive team move for the second.

Atletico went one point ahead of Barcelona in the table but Barcelona can take the top place back when it plays Alaves later Saturday.

Players wore black armbands as Spain mourned after a deadly train collision. The Spanish soccer federation postponed 24 Copa del Rey games that were scheduled for Wednesday.

Bayern Munich honored Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane ahead of kickoff against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Kane showed off the trophy with his family on the field to cheers from the crowd.

"The support you've shown me since I arrived has been incredible," he told the fans.

Bayern is without coach Vincent Kompany, who is resting after he was released from hospital following a sudden collapse last week.

In Italy, AC Milan hosted Inter Milan in the latest edition of their famous rivalry.

In the English Premier League, Manchester United manager Michael Carrick's job was under yet more pressure after a 2-0 loss at Chelsea.

United is on a nine-match winless run in all competitions and Carrick's coaching came under more scrutiny as he didn't acknowledge Lisandro Martinez as the Argentine defender headed for the tunnel after being sent off.

Yasin Ayari's early goal made the difference as league leader Manchester City was beaten at home by third-placed Brighton 1-0.

That was a second straight league loss for City after opening the campaign with seven wins in a row. It also means champion Arsenal can take top spot off City on Sunday with a draw or a win against Liverpool.

In the Bundesliga, last season's Europa League finalist Freiburg beat Augsburg 2-1 on Cyriaque Irie's 85th-minute goal to stay third and cut the gap to one point behind leading duo Dortmund and Bayern ahead of their Klassiker.

Leipzig was close behind in fourth after beating Schalke 2-0.

League top scorer Niclas Füllkrug added his ninth goal as Werder Bremen beat Hoffenheim 2-0 to move up to fifth.

Bayer Leverkusen's strong early form hit another setback in a 4-2 loss at home to Stuttgart for back-to-back defeats. Borussia Moenchengladbach and Paderborn drew 0-0.

In Italy, Bologna beat Monza 2-1 to move up to eighth in Serie A. Third-placed Roma was playing struggling Udinese.

In France, Troyes hosted Le Mans in the only top-division game of the day after three others were moved because of protests across the country.

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