FIFA Council member Tashima to run as election candidate against Infantino, Japanese media report

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TOKYO — FIFA Council member Kohzo Tashima intends to run for president of the global soccer body against incumbent Gianni Infantino, Japanese media reported Thursday after a meeting of the national soccer federation.

Tashima is the first serious rival to Infantino to emerge since the FIFA leader provoked a furor in global soccer in July with a plan to sell stakes in future World Cup profits to private investors.

Japanese newspaper Asahi reported that Tashima announced his intention to run in the election next March, and that board members of Japan's soccer federation, JFA, unanimously agreed to back him. Sports newspaper Nikkan Sports also reported the news.

The JFA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment by The Associated Press.

The 68-year-old Tashima is a former Japan national team player and soccer federation president who has been on FIFA's ruling committee since 2015 when Sepp Blatter was president.

Tashima has a reputation as a respected, diplomatic and low-profile official in the often murky world of soccer politics.

Candidates need formal support from five of FIFA's 211 member federations who will vote on March 18 in Rabat, Morocco. They must also pass an eligibility check by a three-member panel appointed by FIFA.

European soccer body UEFA has been leading efforts to find a candidate to challenge Infantino ahead of a Nov. 18 deadline to enter the contest.

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