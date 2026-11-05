Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international soccer

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LISBON, Portugal — Cristiano Ronaldo announced on Thursday he won't play for Portugal anymore, ending a career that spanned six World Cups and included a European title and the men's all-time international scoring record.

It was a sad ending to a lauded career that began more than two decades ago before Euro 2004 and finished with him walking out on the national team after falling out with coach Jorge Jesus.

"To the Portuguese people, the day has come for me to hand back the No. 7 shirt of our national team," the 41-year-old Ronaldo said in a long video message on social media.

"I never felt it belonged to me alone but for 23 years I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, defending it and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world."