17-year-old girl reported missing in May 2025 found in Oregon

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SALT LAKE CITY — Police in Oregon located a 17-year-old girl Sunday who had been reported missing from Garden City in 2025.

According to a press release from the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office, the 17-year-old was found Sunday afternoon in Oregon with a 39-year-old man.

Authorities have since taken the man into custody.

The FBI Salt Lake City Field Office said the girl was reported missing from Garden City in May 2025.

"Tonight, local police in Oregon brought a minor who had been missing for a year and a half to safety, acting on information provided by our FBI Salt Lake City Field Office," FBI Director Kash Patel said in the release. "We are grateful she can return home, and we will continue working with our partners to hold those responsible accountable."

Patel also issued a warning to anyone using "gore groups" to target children that the FBI is "coming for you."

"We are using every tool at our disposal to combat nihilistic violent extremism, bring offenders to justice and protect America's children," he said.

A gore group, according to the FBI, is an online group of individuals meant to lure and exploit vulnerable children.

The press release states the FBI and Rich County Sheriff's Office pursued "every lead" from around the U.S. as well as those from other countries.

At this time, authorities have not identified the 17-year-old girl or the 39-year-old man she was found with.

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